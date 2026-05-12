Training: Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen in the starting net

Alex Lyon didn't exactly shine in Game 3. Let's just put it that way.

Even though his coach, Lindy Ruff, refused to throw him under the bus after Sunday's game, we knew his chances of playing in Game 4 weren't exactly 100%.

Let's put it that way to be polite.

And this morning, at Sabres practice, we got a hint that suggests a goalie change is coming for tonight's game.

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen practiced in the starting net.

Sabres morning skate underway in Montreal. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen in the starter's net at the Bell Centre. pic.twitter.com/UlJCkRfuVx — Matthew Fairburn (@MatthewFairburn) May 12, 2026

Typically, practice net assignments are a reliable indicator. And under the circumstances, it's reasonable to assume that this is the direction the Buffalo Sabres will take tonight.

We'll see if that's enough to get a team back on track after two poor performances.

Will UPL be a bit rusty, having not played since the third period of Game 2 of the Bruins-Sabres series on April 21?

That's the question.

Obviously, with the Canadiens, don't expect a change in net. Until proven otherwise, Jakub Dobes is the go-to guy—he's really on fire these days… and he's a fan favorite in Montreal.

As for the rest of the lineup, I'd be surprised at this point to see the Canadiens make a change and bring in Oliver Kapanen, Brendan Gallagher, or even Jayden Struble.

In a nutshell

– Speaking of practice.

When Dobes, Caufield, and Hutson are goofing around and keeping us in suspense about who will be the first to hit the ice. The winner… DOBES, thanks to a “sprint.” pic.twitter.com/Gbd4ooE0Vj — Anthony Martineau (@Antho_Martineau) May 12, 2026

– One to watch.

He'll definitely have his hands full in the coming days. https://t.co/skel5Ab5hx — Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) May 12, 2026

– A market for Bob?

Jeff Marek: Re Sergei Bobrovsky: There will be a market for him; we've talked before about San Jose—maybe there's an Edmonton angle – DFO Rundown (5/4) — NHL Rumour Report (@NHLRumourReport) May 12, 2026

– Will Darren Yorke be the Preds' GM?

Despite some speculation that Ryan Johnson could interview in Nashville if VAN goes with Gold, league sources indicate the Predators already have their next GM lined up The delayed announcement is believed to be tied to the successful candidate currently being an AGM with a… — Cam Robinson (@Hockey_Robinson) May 12, 2026

– Wow.