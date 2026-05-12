Training: Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen in the starting net

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Training: Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen in the starting net
Credit: Bill Wippert/NHLI via Getty Images

Alex Lyon didn't exactly shine in Game 3. Let's just put it that way.

Even though his coach, Lindy Ruff, refused to throw him under the bus after Sunday's game, we knew his chances of playing in Game 4 weren't exactly 100%.

Let's put it that way to be polite.

And this morning, at Sabres practice, we got a hint that suggests a goalie change is coming for tonight's game.

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen practiced in the starting net.

Typically, practice net assignments are a reliable indicator. And under the circumstances, it's reasonable to assume that this is the direction the Buffalo Sabres will take tonight.

We'll see if that's enough to get a team back on track after two poor performances.

Will UPL be a bit rusty, having not played since the third period of Game 2 of the Bruins-Sabres series on April 21?

That's the question.

Obviously, with the Canadiens, don't expect a change in net. Until proven otherwise, Jakub Dobes is the go-to guy—he's really on fire these days… and he's a fan favorite in Montreal.

As for the rest of the lineup, I'd be surprised at this point to see the Canadiens make a change and bring in Oliver Kapanen, Brendan Gallagher, or even Jayden Struble.


In a nutshell

– Speaking of practice.

– One to watch.

– A market for Bob?

– Will Darren Yorke be the Preds' GM?

– Wow.

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