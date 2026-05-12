The sheriff’s message is clear: “We didn’t like some of the things they did.”

Arber Xhekaj didn't mince words after the game.

The Montreal Canadiens defenseman made it clear that the team was fed up with seeing opponents target Jakub Dobes… and dish out double-checks or hits after the whistle without any consequences.

According to Xhekaj, the Habs simply didn't like certain parts of the game, particularly the moments when opposing players charged straight at Dobes. The Sheriff also called out the fact that the Canadiens' players were constantly getting punched in scrums and post-play altercations.

Clearly, there was a strong sentiment in the locker room: enough is enough. Xhekaj explained that at some point, the Canadiens had to respond physically and show some character.

And honestly, you could see it on the ice at the end of the last game.

Arber Xhekaj on the Sabres: “We didn't like some of the things they did. They went after Dobes and were throwing punches at our guys in every scuffle. At some point, we had to respond, and I think we did it well.” — Patrick Friolet (@PFrioletRDS) May 12, 2026

That's exactly the kind of attitude fans want to see in the playoffs.

The Canadiens may not have the most physically imposing team on paper, but with guys like Xhekaj in the lineup, no one can think the Habs will just let themselves be intimidated.

And beyond the fights, the message Xhekaj sends is important: the Canadiens are united.

When a player gets roughed up, the whole team responds. When a goalie gets interfered with, someone steps up to defend the net. It's that mentality that can shift the momentum of a series…

Arber Xhekaj really didn't like what he saw on the ice, and I'm glad to see the Sheriff make a move like that because we know he's not afraid of anyone. We know he never hesitates to defend one of his teammates, and he's the one we all see as THE guy who can scare the Sabres.

I like his comments, at least. It looks promising for the series… and I'm also eager to see how both teams will respond to all of this.

In a nutshell

– To be continued.

We'll see where this goes over the next day or so, but it seems momentum is shifting in Ryan Johnson's direction for Vancouver's head of hockey operations. Nothing is done until it's done, but that's the latest — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) May 12, 2026

– Yes!

You can tell Newhook and the Canadiens are feeling it right now pic.twitter.com/lrlwKlpXO7 — Spittin' Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) May 12, 2026

– Oh yeah?

Dealing with that right before getting married must have been something. https://t.co/krrmylrohK — Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) May 12, 2026

– Well done.