Samuel Blais hints at leaving the Canadiens organization

On July 1, the Habs were relatively quiet on the free-agent market. Kent Hughes acquired Zachary Bolduc in a trade, but he didn't make any major moves on the free-agent market.

In fact, he signed only two players: Kaapo Kahkönen… and Samuel Blais. And the latter has been bouncing around quite a bit over the past year.

After a solid training camp, Blais was claimed off waivers by the Maple Leafs… before the Habs claimed him back. He played a few games in the NHL, then finished the year in Laval without ever getting another chance with the big club.

And in his end-of-season press conference, Blais specifically stated that he'd like to find a place where he can play in the NHL, but above all, a place where he can settle down. And listening to him speak, much like Joshua Roy did yesterday, it might be far from Quebec:

If it's in Laval, it'll be here. But if it's somewhere else, that's how it'll be. – Samuel Blais

A summer of decisions awaits the Rocket https://t.co/KAMwIdXNyJ — Radio-Canada Sports (@RC_Sports) May 12, 2026

When you look at the Habs' depth on offense, it makes sense to doubt that there will really be room for Blais next year. He didn't do a bad job when he got his chances, but the team has so much depth that they were forced to bench Blais.

And there's no indication that will change next year.

If another team is willing to offer Blais NHL ice time, we should expect to see him leave. The question is whether the Quebec native, who wasn't claimed off waivers the second time he was placed there this season, will get that chance elsewhere in the league.

And if it doesn't come, the Rocket probably wouldn't be too unhappy to see him back next year.

In a nutshell

– Note.

– I like that.

The Canadiens in the playoffs: Patrice Roy meets with Alexandre Carrier's parents https://t.co/JMvYGQMg0T — Radio-Canada Sports (@RC_Sports) May 13, 2026

– Names to watch for the Sharks.

David Pagnotta: Re Sharks draft: I think they're looking at Chase Reid, I think they're gonna take a look at Keaton Verhoeff; Carson Carels and so on – Sekeres & Price (5/11) — NHL Rumour Report (@NHLRumourReport) May 13, 2026

– News about the Reds' star.