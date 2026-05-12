Playoff Roundup: Michael McCarron Frustrated After Taking a Hard Head Check

Last night, a series continued in the NHL.

The one between the Avalanche and the Wild.

Colorado ultimately won the game and is now just one win away from the Western Conference Final. The team leads the series 3-1.

Early in the game, Josh Manson and Michael McCarron got into a scuffle. The former Canadiens player didn't appreciate the Avs defenseman's headbutt.

Josh Manson set the record straight that he wasn't trying to butt-end Michael McCarron… but he WAS trying to punch him in the face (h/t @Peter_Baugh) pic.twitter.com/lGVEBKM2ER — Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) May 12, 2026

Manson has since admitted that the hit was intentional.

Now it remains to be seen what penalty he will face.

Manson got a double minor for this jab on McCarron with the end of his stick pic.twitter.com/iLSABqY6rC — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) May 12, 2026

After 40 minutes of play, the score was 1-1.

The visitors woke up.

Ross Colton made it 2-1 first.

ROSS COLTON PUTS COLORADO AHEAD IN THE THIRD PERIOD pic.twitter.com/AFGzgPFLMb — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) May 12, 2026

Moments later, Minnesota tied the game, but the tie lasted only a few seconds.

Parker Kelly scored the game-winning goal.

Nathan MacKinnon and his team scored two empty-net goals en route to a 5-2 victory.

To stay alive, Minnesota will have to beat the NHL's top team three times in a row, including twice in Denver. Ouch.

Jared Bednar's squad could reach the conference finals on Wednesday at 8 p.m. in Colorado.

Overtime

– Martin Necas leads the charge.

– A look at the playoffs.

– The matchups of the night.