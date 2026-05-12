Kirby Dach: “Edmonton loves him dearly”

Recently, there has been talk about the Canadiens' salary cap space for the 2026–2027 season.

One thing is clear: if the Canadiens want to sign a big-money contract (to add a center, for example) ahead of next season, they'll need to free up some cap space.

Could trading Samuel Montembeault be the answer? Maybe, depending on who Kent Hughes has his sights set on. But a team that comes to get him would surely offer a contract in return…

One solution to keep in mind is letting Kirby Dach go.

The situation is complicated because Dach must receive a qualifying offer of four million dollars; otherwise, he could become a free agent without compensation.

If he receives the offer, he'll be a free agent WITH compensation.

But I don't think Kent Hughes wants to let Dach leave without getting anything in return. I would have said the same thing before the playoffs started, by the way.

In my opinion, Hughes will be tempted to trade him this summer. Because despite his strong playoff performance, I don't think he fits into what the Habs are trying to build.

On that note, it's worth mentioning that Georges Laraque, on BPM Sports, pointed out that the Oilers “really like” Kirby Dach.

Georges emphasized this when he discussed the fact that Dach could become an unrestricted free agent if the Canadiens decide not to qualify him in the coming weeks.

But in any case, this is something to watch.

I don't know if Dach will want to sign for just one year, and I don't know if the Habs will want to give him more than a year or two. So in any case, a salary war could break out.

Despite his strong playoff run, don't be surprised if he leaves Montreal this summer…

in a nutshell

– Well.

A surprising trade with a division rival. https://t.co/aITHbGqiR3 — Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) May 12, 2026

– Check it out.

Excerpt from the episode: #CFMTL Ivan Jaime is frustrated with the situation! 33 min with insider @MaximeTruman Powered by https://t.co/WrlyqwTWF5 Leave a comment if you like the format! https://t.co/grwxcyUyso https://t.co/tMZvKLk0sc pic.twitter.com/UXPHqFtRZw — Gavino De Falco (@GavinoDe_Falco) May 12, 2026

– No. The Super Bowl is better, for one thing.

The best sporting event in the world? pic.twitter.com/uhe2kzeDMk — BPM Sports (@BPMSportsRadio) May 12, 2026

– Wow.