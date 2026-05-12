Game #6 (if necessary) will be played at a different time

The NHL has confirmed an important detail regarding the series between the Montreal Canadiens and the Buffalo Sabres.

If a sixth game is necessary on Saturday night, the game will start at 8 p.m. Eastern Time.

We're not used to that, normally.

After all, when the Canadiens play… it's often at 7:00 p.m. or 7:30 p.m. There are exceptions (especially when the team has games in the West)… but clearly, it will be different for Game 6 of the series between the Habs and the Sabres.

That is, of course, if we make it that far. Because if the Habs win tonight, it could very well end on Thursday in Buffalo…

The #NHL announced that should Game 6 be necessary in the #GoHabsGo / #LetsGoBuffalo series on Saturday, the game would start at 8 p.m. ET — Priyanta Emrith (@HabsInHighHeels) May 12, 2026

As for the fans, the excitement will be huge even if the game is played later.

And honestly, I tend to think it would be hard to imagine a better scenario for the NHL.

A Saturday night, the Bell Centre packed to the rafters, two teams starting to hate each other, a series that gets more intense with every game…

In short, all the ingredients are there for a completely electrifying game if this famous sixth match becomes a reality.

Many fans are already dreaming of the absolutely electric atmosphere we could see if the Canadiens got the chance to play a big playoff game on a Saturday night… because that hasn't happened yet since the start of the playoffs.

That would be a completely crazy scenario. But at the same time, it feels like I don't want that to happen… because it would mean the Canadiens would already have their ticket to the second round of the playoffs.

In a nutshell

– Yes!

@RLavoieTVA back on the air at the Bell Centre pic.twitter.com/n7RuCwMYTx — TVA Sports (@TVASports) May 12, 2026

– I like that.

NEW LEVEL FOR NEWHOOK : Sabres vs. Canadiens Game 4 TONIGHT at 7pm ET on Sportsnet pic.twitter.com/uJUB6RqKWS — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) May 12, 2026

– It's heating up!