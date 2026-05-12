10 minutes of overtime and a goal by Alex Newhook: the Habs halt the Sabres’ momentum

We saw a pretty strange start to the game between the Habs and the Sabres tonight. The Sabres looked like they were on fire and took the lead early on.

They scored the first goal… and they almost scored a second one.

Initially, Jack Quinn's shot was ruled a save by Jakub Dobes. But after a commercial break and several minutes of review, the call was overturned and the goal was awarded.

But then Martin St-Louis decided to challenge the call, arguing that there was interference on his goalie.

The result? After 10 minutes of review, the Sabres' goal was disallowed.

After several minutes of waiting, the referees confirmed the Sabres' second goal pic.twitter.com/dybpTo6vNj — TVA Sports (@TVASports) May 12, 2026

And clearly, that killed the Sabres' momentum. The Habs regained the upper hand… and Alex Newhook scored a few minutes later.

Martin St-Louis's call turned the tide.

HIS SIXTH OF THE PLAYOFFS STAY HOT ALEX NEWHOOK#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/r9HwV1Pzaw — x – Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) May 12, 2026

With that, Newhook scored his sixth goal of the playoffs, all of which have come in his last five games. He is really, really on fire.

But overall, we have to give credit to his coach for calling the play. It was a risky gamble that could have put his team on the penalty kill while trailing 2-0.

And in the end, it led to a 1-1 tie. Hats off to you, Martin.

Overtime

It should be noted that the referees' final ruling was that the puck did indeed cross the Habs' goal line, but the goal did not count due to interference with the goalie.

Quinn's stick check on Dobes' glove appears to be what the referees ruled as obstruction.