Top 30 highest-paid players in the CFL

The Canadian Football League (CFL) releases player salaries every year, and the 2026 list of the highest-paid players has just been published.

This list highlights the most influential players, both in terms of their talent and their market value.

At the top, Nathan Rourke of the B.C. Lions continues to dominate with a total salary of $684,700, including his base salary, off-season bonuses, marketing, and various allowances. The quarterback, who was named the CFL's Most Outstanding Player, thus confirms his status as a key player.

Next are Chad Kelly of the Toronto Argonauts and Zach Collaros of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, at $625,000 and $550,000, respectively. Even after a recent pay cut, Collaros remains one of the highest-paid players thanks to his bonuses and signing incentives.

The list also includes other renowned quarterbacks: Vernon Adams Jr. (Calgary Stampeders), Bo Levi Mitchell (Hamilton Tiger-Cats), and Trevor Harris (Saskatchewan Roughriders), all of whom exceed the $450,000 mark, with various bonuses tied to performance and games played.

CFL Salaries: Focus on Rising Stars and Veterans

The rankings aren't limited to quarterbacks. Players like Davis Alexander (Montreal Alouettes) and Cody Fajardo (Edmonton Elks) appear among the highest-paid, with earnings combining signing bonuses, marketing deals, and performance incentives. Veterans like Bo Levi Mitchell benefit from contracts that include additional bonuses tied to their playing time, while young talents like Tyson Philpot or Brady Oliveira are making a name for themselves with contracts that recognize their potential.

Finally, defensive and offensive positions are not overlooked. Names like Coulter Woodmansey, Mathieu Betts, and Jermarcus Hardrick demonstrate that the CFL also values non-quarterback players, offering competitive salaries and attractive bonuses.

This ranking thus offers a comprehensive overview of the highest-paid CFL players in 2026, reflecting each player's talent, experience, and strategic importance to their team.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.