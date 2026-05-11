The Canadiens have called up four players, including David Reinbacher

It was to be expected, and now it's done.

With the Laval Rocket's season over, the Canadiens have called up four players to join the NHL's reserve squad. #BlackAces

David Reinbacher, Adam Engstrom, Owen Beck, and Florian Xhekaj are the lucky ones.

The Canadiens have recalled Owen Beck, Adam Engstrom, David Reinbacher, and Florian Xhekaj from the Laval Rocket as reserves (black aces) for the playoffs. The Canadiens have recalled Owen Beck, Adam Engstrom, David Reinbacher, and Florian Xhekaj from the Laval… pic.twitter.com/0uLnYsKEXc — xy – Laval Rocket (@RocketLaval) May 11, 2026

Unless something changes, don't expect to see these guys play. Jayden Struble, Brendan Gallagher, and Oliver Kapanen are likely to get the nod over the rookies if needed.

Unless Xhekaj's sandpaper is worth it… but I have my doubts right now.

The fact that Reinbacher is injured doesn't change much since the goal isn't to have him play. Since the Rocket has finished its season and call-ups are unlimited in the playoffs, having him up there just makes sense.

He'll gain experience and be under the care of the Habs' medical staff.

As for the other three, the playoff experience will also be interesting. The two forwards will get a taste of the NHL playoff atmosphere for the first time in the Habs' environment.

Engström, just like Reinbacher, was with the Habs before the Rocket's playoff run.

Pascal Vincent's take on the Rocket:

– Physically, Engström is the closest to the NHL–

Injured vs. the Marlies, Reinbacher might have been able to return to the game later–

Roy hasn't reached his ceiling yet “The two words internally are Stanley Cup, not Calder Cup.” @RDSca — Andrée-Anne Barbeau (@AABarbeau) May 11, 2026

overtime

Remember that in the playoffs, payroll matters in the NHL. But it only counts the players active on the ice, not the entire roster.

So even though the Canadiens have 17 forwards (including Patrik Laine), nine defensemen, and three goalies on hand, it doesn't change anything: they're within the cap.

It's worth noting that it might be surprising not to see Samuel Blais among the call-ups. Is it a matter of respect, so as not to force a veteran to play second fiddle?

The question remains.