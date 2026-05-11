Slaf’s face, Gally’s absence from practice, and Koivu’s military service

We can all agree that right now, there's one photo in particular that's going viral on X whenever people talk about last night's game at the Bell Centre.

We're talking, of course, about Slaf's face.

Juraj Slafkovský, who couldn't believe his eyes when Zachary Bolduc was penalized more than he deserved, already suspected yesterday that his face would be everywhere. Literally.

Juraj Slafkovský, you are now a meme. pic.twitter.com/F25WDKJXby — Faizal Khamisa (@FaizalKhamisa) May 10, 2026

And right now, that's exactly the case.

We can all agree that this photo is really funny. When people say you can communicate without saying a single word, this sequence is the ultimate proof.

The Slovakian didn't need to use words to make himself understood. Everyone got the message that he didn't respect the referees' call on the play.

And it makes for some great footage.

Where is Brendan Gallagher?

This morning, the Habs held a truly optional practice. The Laval Black Aces hadn't arrived yet, and the players who played yesterday were given the day off.

But Brendan Gallagher didn't skate with the others.

Very optional practice this morning. Struble, Kapanen, Laine on the ice with Nicholas@TVASports — Nicolas Cloutier (@NCloutierTVA) May 11, 2026

Why wasn't he with Oliver Kapanen, Patrik Laine, and Jayden Struble? It's a fair question since it's not a game day. So, no clues here for Game #4.

We'll see…

Update on Aatos Koivu

Saku Koivu's son, Aatos, isn't the most prominent prospect in the Canadiens' organization. If he weren't the son of the former captain, he wouldn't be very well known.

But now we have an update on him: as reported in an article by Agence QMI, the prospect will remain with TPS Turku for another year.

We likely won't see him in Montreal this summer (he'll have to complete his military service), and perhaps he'll finish the 2026–2027 season with the Rocket next spring. But that's only if the stars align.

In the meantime, don't hold your breath.

His attendance at training camp could be in jeopardy https://t.co/dRkxNs1T5R — TVA Sports (@TVASports) May 11, 2026

Since Koivu didn't make much of an impact in 2025-2026 and the Habs have their hands full, I don't think anyone would mind seeing the young player stay in Europe. To be honest, I don't know if we'll ever see him here.

We'll have to wait and see.

At the rate things are going in the NHL, I'm almost convinced Saku has a better chance of ending up in Montreal than his son. After all, Mats Sundin and (potentially) the Sedin brothers are taking up more space in the offices of their former clubs.

I'm just joking: I don't think that's part of the Habs' plans.

Friedman on 32TP: “I do think the Canucks have asked the Sedins if they want to take on a bigger role and how willing they would be to take on a greater role” — NHL Watcher (@NHL_Watcher) May 11, 2026

In a nutshell

– What explains the Rocket's loss?

Game 2 of the Rocket's series against Toronto: “unacceptable” https://t.co/zrS5QcTAvN — TVA Sports (@TVASports) May 11, 2026

– Note this.

#CFMTL practice Monday at noon at the Nutrilait Centre. 1. Jalen Neal trained with the group for the first 40 minutes. He finished the session on his own. 2. Hennadii Synchuk is training on his own, and in my opinion, he could rejoin the group sooner than… pic.twitter.com/3xMiaIpjPH — Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) May 11, 2026

– Check it out.

#CFMTL: Ivan Jaime is frustrated with the situation!! (33 min) with @MaximeTruman – Jaime / Prince chemistry

– Quebec wins Powered by https://t.co/WrlyqwTWF5 Leave a comment if you like the format!https://t.co/grwxcyUysohttps://t.co/tMZvKLk0sc pic.twitter.com/8lPRNBk70U — Gavino De Falco (@GavinoDe_Falco) May 11, 2026

– A tricky situation.

– Jakub Dobeš is getting a lot of praise.