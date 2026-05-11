Renaud Lavoie: The Next Steps, Gary Bettman, and His Doctor’s Advice

Early this evening, Renaud Lavoie gave his first interview since his accident at the Bell Centre.

The TVA Sports reporter suffered two strokes on May 1 while at the Bell Centre preparing for Game 6 of the series between the Canadiens and the Tampa Bay Lightning.

He recounted what happened… and gave an update on his health.

Renaud Lavoie began his interview by saying that he is doing well. And that, essentially, is the good news.

But the reporter also mentioned that he's still waiting for official confirmation before returning to the airwaves for Canadiens games. He was on JiC tonight, and he'll be there tomorrow too… but we'll have to wait a bit longer before seeing him back at his post for Habs games.

Oh, and he also said that his doctor advised him to go to yesterday's game so he could get back into the swing of things at the Bell Centre before resuming coverage of the team's games.

That's interesting.

In his comments, you could really feel the emotions the reporter was going through. He's been through a tough time and wanted to thank everyone who sent him a message or called to show their support.

Speaking of which…

Renaud Lavoie revealed that several Canadiens players and members of the coaching staff reached out to check on him. But it goes even further: the reporter also got a call from Gary Bettman because the NHL commissioner wanted to know how he was doing.

We may not like him, Gary… but it's still a nice gesture.

It's heartwarming to see all the support Renaud Lavoie has received in recent days.

But these things are bigger than sports, let's be clear. The important thing is that he feels well and is healthy today… and he acknowledges in his column that he's lucky to have received so much love recently.

And you know what?

He deserves it.

In a nutshell

– I love it.

Renaud back in the Habs fold pic.twitter.com/I06zKpmB0J — BPM Sports (@BPMSportsRadio) May 11, 2026

– Great quote.

John Tavares, the @MapleLeafs' 2025-26 King Clancy nominee, says hockey has given him many opportunities to make an impact and he's doing it through the John Tavares Foundation. He was inspired by his time in junior hockey, when part of his school day was set aside to work… pic.twitter.com/w1W6PFbJQA — NHL Public Relations (@NHLPR) May 11, 2026

– I can't believe it.

A first start for Blackwood?https://t.co/Xb9Tg6a0MW — RDS (@RDSca) May 11, 2026

– Hehe.