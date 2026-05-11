Matvei Michkov’s future in Philly: “It’s very clear there’s a problem”

Things aren't going well for Matvei Michkov in Philadelphia.

And when I say bad… I might as well say “really bad.”

The young Flyers player was benched for his team's Game 4 against the Carolina Hurricanes. Michkov didn't play in his team's final game of the 2025–26 season, and there's a reason behind it all: he wasn't playing the right way, so Rick Tocchet had had enough.

The forward (with an offensive style) finished his playoff run with a big haul… of one point in seven games. He picked up an assist in Game 6 of the Flyers' series against the Penguins, but that's it.

That's not enough for a player like him. Especially considering he's not exactly the most intense guy on the ice…

This naturally raises questions about his future in Philly. And as Elliotte Friedman mentioned on his podcast, there's clearly an issue right now regarding Michkov and the Flyers.

Elliotte Friedman on the Matvei Michkov/Flyers rumors: “It's very obvious to me that there is a problem.” “I think he's way too young to give up on, unless there's something going on that's so bad that I don't know about.” — The Mug NHL (@TheMugNHL) May 11, 2026

In his first NHL season, Matvei Michkov had some good moments.

He tallied 63 points (26 goals) and finished the season as his team's second-leading scorer, behind Travis Konecny.

But the 2025–26 season was tougher for the Russian. He may have been a victim of the sophomore slump… but it's not normal to see him benched twice by his coach during the recent playoffs.

That should never have happened under normal circumstances, at least.

Does the young player need a change of scenery?

Do the Flyers want to build around him in the coming years, given that he doesn't always have the right attitude on the ice and that his level of commitment is still a topic of discussion three years after he was drafted by the organization?

These are questions that must be running through Daniel Brière's mind. But one thing is certain: if Michkov becomes available, there will be teams interested in his services.

And it would likely become the hot topic in the National Hockey League…

In a nutshell

– Wow.

John Carlson is the only player to have a shot above 100 mph during the playoffs… he didn't have one in the entire regular season pic.twitter.com/6oH8A0ZXq4 — BarDown (@BarDown) May 11, 2026

– What do you think?

The Buffalo players are fake tough guys pic.twitter.com/edjjOsFwMH — BPM Sports (@BPMSportsRadio) May 11, 2026

– Yeah!

A day on the job with our arena DJ A day on the job with our arena

DJ

#GoHabsGo

| @SpotifyCanada

pic.twitter.com/9g63djLJCb — x – Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) May 11, 2026

– Awesome.