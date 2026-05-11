Fans haven’t forgotten the story of Connor Bedard’s mother

Do you remember the story about Connor Bedard's mother?

There was a rumor going around that Corey Perry had slept with Connor Bedard's mother and that this was why he was “removed” from the team's roster at the start of the 2023–24 season. Perry had played only 16 games with the Hawks before his contract was terminated…

Had you forgotten about that?

One thing's for sure: fans haven't forgotten the story about Bedsy's mom.

Yesterday was Mother's Day… and the National Hockey League posted a photo of some of their players with their respective moms. And under Bedard's photo, comments alluding to the rumor about Perry and his mother are… numerous.

Click on the post below and check out the various comments:

There's a funny side to all this.

We all agree that it's still a completely crazy rumor, and it's interesting to see that fans still remember it. Although it's a pretty hard story to forget…

But in all this, I feel a little bad for the kid.

He finds himself at the center of a pretty bizarre story, and it's not like he has any control over what people say. This whole thing is likely to follow him around for a long time… and I tend to think he's pretty sick of hearing about it.

And rightly so, by the way.

At the very least, it can't be very pleasant…

Quick Q&A

– Yep.

Farber: Dobes is FUN to watch https://t.co/660HsqiDVf — TSN 690 Montreal (@TSN690) May 11, 2026

– Well done!

The @CHCFondation awards $989,120 in grants to 66 organizations Press release ↓ #GoHabsGo — x – Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) May 11, 2026

– I can't wait to see this.

Easton Cowan has stayed in touch with McKenna since they played together at the World Juniors How does he think Gavin would handle the Toronto spotlight? “He'd be fine. He's got that swagger … He's got a lot of skill, but he's got that swagger that I like”https://t.co/SAxDNi4jhr — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) May 11, 2026

– Well…