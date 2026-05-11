Conn Smythe: Jakub Dobes (and the Canadiens) are finally being taken seriously

Jakub Dobes, as we know, has been on a roll in goal for the Habs. He was solid in the first round against the Lightning (stealing Game 7 of the series outright), and despite a tougher first game against the Sabres, he's been dominant again over the past two games.

He's making big saves left and right and instilling confidence in his teammates.

That said, until now, there was very little talk of Dobes (or the Canadiens players in general) as contenders for the Conn Smythe Trophy. But all that is changing.

When you look at the current favorites for the trophy, you'll notice that theScore is finally starting to take Dobes and the Habs seriously. As of today, Dobes ranks sixth among the favorites, trailing only players from the Hurricanes and the Avalanche.

And the NHL website, basing its argument on advanced statistics, has published an article touting Dobes's case for the trophy.

#GoHabsGo goalie Jakub Dobes is having a brilliant #StanleyCup Playoffs, and his strong advanced metrics have helped him emerge as a dark horse for the Conn Smythe Trophy. EDGE stats insights https://t.co/mSWkHr6lQU — Pete Jensen (@NHLJensen) May 11, 2026

Obviously, the fact that the Canadiens didn't have an easy path in terms of opponents contributed to the delay in seeing their players taken seriously. The Lightning were heavy favorites in the first round, and the Sabres, though underdogs, were also seen as a tough opponent.

And it's worth noting that the Habs didn't exactly cruise past Buffalo. But clearly, the bookmakers are starting to believe in the Habs' chances… especially since there isn't a single Sabres player in theScore's top 13.

The Canadiens seem to have the wind in their sails right now. And since we can see that their goalie is a major factor in their success, it's no surprise to finally see them being talked about as a real contender for the title.

But to do that, they'll have to make it to the finals and win them… unless Dobes pulls a Jean-Sébastien Giguère on us, hehe.

In a nutshell

– Speaking of Dobes.

The former Habs goalie is impressed | “He looks so confident” – José Théodore https://t.co/0JKS0qvJ8U — 98.5 Sports (@985Sports) May 12, 2026

– These guys will also be Conn Smythe contenders if they keep this up.

The Hall-Stankoven-Blake line this postseason

— 4.20 xGF/60 at 5v5 That would have been 3rd highest in the NHL during the regular season So far this postseason, they've played against:

• Ottawa | 2nd in the NHL in xGA/60 during the regular season•

Philadelphia | 3rd in the NHL in xGA/60 during the regular season Insane. pic.twitter.com/cx5rdxxZhM — Big Head Hockey (@bigheadhcky) May 12, 2026

– The atmosphere at the Bell Centre last night was the talk of the town on Pat McAfee's show.

I WISH I WAS THERE THIS IS WHAT SPORTS CAN CREATE WHAT A SCENE IN MONTREAL #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/3Gs1vQVpOs — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) May 11, 2026

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