CH vs. Sabres: Game 5 will be broadcast at the Videotron Centre

The Montreal Canadiens' playoff series is capturing everyone's attention in Quebec.

And rightly so, you might say… because that's how it is every time the Habs make the playoffs.

Even in Quebec City, we'll put aside—for just a moment—the Canadiens vs. Nordiques rivalry to focus on the Montreal team's success…

On Thursday night, the Habs' game (the fifth of the series against the Sabres) will be shown on the giant screen at the Videotron Centre. The arena will open its doors to welcome fans who want to watch the game, as reported by Stéphane Cadorette in an article in the Journal de Québec.

Admission will be $12 (tickets go on sale today), and there will be entertainment during the game to keep the crowd engaged. A great watch party… one that might not have been possible a few years ago:

There was a time when such an initiative would have been unimaginable, right in the midst of the Canadiens-Nordiques rivalry. It's a sign that times have certainly changed. – Stéphane Cadorette

Stéphane Cadorette's article was also published by TVA Sports:

Something to delight Habs fans in Quebec City All the details https://t.co/znO7EvFyYp pic.twitter.com/wu2vP9tPuA — TVA Sports (@TVASports) May 11, 2026

It's true that the situation is a bit ironic in a way.

If the Nordiques were still around, we probably would never have seen an event like this happen. It wasn't like that back in the day… and it wouldn't have changed over time either.

But, all in all, the event (which was organized by the Canadiens and the City of Quebec) will allow fans to have a great time. And for Canadiens fans in Quebec City, it offers the chance to enjoy a wonderful experience even if it's not at the Bell Centre.

And it's for a good cause, too… since the proceeds raised during the evening will be donated to three non-profit organizations. We're talking about the Canadiens Children's Foundation, the Remparts Scholarship Fund, and the Quebec City Center for Social Pediatrics.

I can't wait to see how it turns out… and I can't wait to see if the arena will be packed!

In a nutshell

– Will Craig Berube keep his job?

Craig Berube is likely to return as head coach of the Maple Leafs next season. The meeting that took place this past weekend between him and Leafs GM John Chayka was an assessment of the team, player by player, and Berube's view of where they should go from here. If they can… pic.twitter.com/II1x7rezUE — Leafslatest (@Leafslatest) May 11, 2026

– Shane Doan is leaving the Maple Leafs.

Shane Doan and the Leafs have parted ways. His contract was set to expire on June 30. It appears to have been a mutual decision. Doan was brought in by former Leafs GM Brad Treliving. Doan recently interviewed in Vancouver. We'll see where Doan ends up, but he is now a free agent. — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) May 11, 2026

– Very optional practice.

Very optional practice this morning. Struble, Kapanen, Laine on the ice with Nicholas@TVASports — Nicolas Cloutier (@NCloutierTVA) May 11, 2026

– Wow.