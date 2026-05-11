A few bench players got some ice time with the Sabres (and that’s a good sign for tomorrow)

The Buffalo Sabres did not practice following their loss yesterday at the Bell Centre.

However, there was no official practice scheduled for today.

However, a few players still decided to hit the ice to stretch their legs. And that gives us a good indication of what to expect tomorrow.

Basically, Konsta Helenius, Tyson Kozak, Luke Schenn, Zach Metsa, and Josh Dunne were skating with the players.

Colten Ellis and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen were the only two goalies on the ice… which suggests that Alex Lyon will be back in net tomorrow night, even though he's just had two rough outings.

And based on what we saw today, we can also expect Tanner Pearson and Michael Kesselring to be back in the lineup for Game 4.

The Sabres aren't practicing today, but a few players are skating at the Bell Centre: Konsta Helenius, Tyson Kozak, Luke Schenn, Zach Metsa, and Josh Dunne are out there with goalies Colten Ellis and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen. — Matthew Fairburn (@MatthewFairburn) May 11, 2026

Tomorrow may be the most important game of the series.

They can't afford to make any mistakes… otherwise they could face elimination as early as Thursday night, at home in front of their fans. And that wouldn't be a good thing…

That's why seeing that Lyon is likely to be in net tomorrow night doesn't surprise me.

The Sabres have trusted him since the very start of the playoffs, and aside from the last two games, the goalie has been solid in his performances. He helped the Sabres beat the Bruins in the first round and has proven he can win even under the pressure of the playoffs.

Of course, that could change between now and tomorrow.

But based on the signs we're seeing today, it makes sense to think Lyon will get the start. Will the Canadiens (and their fans) still be able to make him look bad if he plays?

We'll find out in a few hours…

In a nutshell

– Hehe.

GO BIGGGG! CH IN 5!!!!! pic.twitter.com/bOhzg9SS2w — BPM Sports (@BPMSportsRadio) May 11, 2026

– We love him.

Born to be a Habs Born to be a Hab#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/scSDKMy4Vq — x – Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) May 11, 2026

– Seriously!