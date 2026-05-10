Here’s why the CH will be on the road if they win tonight

As everyone knows, the Montreal Canadiens are the youngest team in the National Hockey League this season, and therefore the youngest team in the playoffs.

The Buffalo Sabres are the second-youngest team in the NHL, so this series between the Habs and the Sabres promises to be a thrilling battle of youth.

Both teams have a bright future ahead of them, but for now, they have little playoff experience.

However, this lack of experience doesn't mean they're weak or immature; in fact, the Canadiens are an extremely mature team that has made significant progress throughout the season.

Martin St-Louis's squad went through several different phases during the 2025-2026 season, which fostered a strong sense of maturity within the group, despite the team's youth.

And we're seeing right now in the playoffs that the Habs aren't acting like a team that's too young and inexperienced, but rather like a very mature team.

The proof is that the Canadiens haven't lost two games in a row in nearly two months.

“Maturity doesn't necessarily have an age.” That sounds counterintuitive, but there is perhaps no better description of the current state of the Montreal Canadiens than that line from the primary source of that maturity, Martin St. Louis. https://t.co/jvgP8KD9Gw — Arpon Basu (@ArponBasu) May 9, 2026

In fact, the last time the Habs lost two games in a row was in March, during a back-to-back series at the Bell Centre against the San Jose Sharks and the Anaheim Ducks.

The Habs lost 4-2 on March 14 to the Sharks, then fell 4-3 the next day to the Ducks.

Since then, the Canadiens have not suffered a losing streak and have lost only one game before bouncing back with one or more wins.

This is a strong sign of maturity and progress, proving Martin St-Louis right when he says that maturity isn't necessarily about age.

Maturity in hockey has no age limit; rather, it is earned through resilience in the face of adversity.

Since the two home losses in mid-March, the Montreal Canadiens have been a much more mature team, as evidenced by their famous eight-game winning streak that solidified their playoff spot.

And even since the start of the playoffs, as we've seen, the Habs have bounced back after each loss, as demonstrated Friday night with a very convincing win over the Buffalo Sabres after dropping Game 1.

However, we hope the Habs will be able to break the pattern that has held since the start of the playoffs: win, loss, win, loss, and so on.

VDVDVDVDV Can the Habs turn the tide in Game 3? #GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/qzaII3ERH4 — RDS (@RDSca) May 10, 2026

With a win tonight, the Habs will really be in the driver's seat for the rest of the series, because by never losing two games in a row, the Habs will hold the series advantage.

The crowd at the Bell Centre will be a huge help to the Canadiens as they look to maintain their home-ice advantage with two home games remaining.

In short, Martin St-Louis has fostered maturity within his team, and we hope this will lead the Habs to a second-round victory over the Buffalo Sabres.

The action continues tonight at 7 p.m. with Game 3 at the Bell Centre.

In a Flash

– Happy Mother's Day to everyone!!

Happy Mother's Day to all moms! Wishing all the moms a great day!#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/3VvxFB1x0P — x – Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) May 10, 2026

– The Ducks need to watch out for Mitch Marner, who's on fire.

Will the Ducks have another rough time tonight? https://t.co/RCLZCJvpEa — TVA Sports (@TVASports) May 10, 2026

– Stay tuned.