“Cole Caufield is going to break out eventually”: Let’s hope David Savard is right

Cole Caufield is in a slump.

The forward hasn't scored in his last five games and has managed just one goal since the start of the National League playoffs.

That's not enough, and everyone knows it. Even Cole knows it. He said earlier this week that he wants to be better because he doesn't think he's playing well enough right now.

But in David Savard's view, there's no need to worry about #13.

The former Canadiens defenseman, who played alongside Caufield (and saw him score plenty of goals), mentioned in his recent column for La Presse that Cole will eventually break out of his slump.

Savard is confident his former teammate will find his groove before long… and everyone in Quebec should hope he's right when he says:

Caufield will eventually break out of his slump. If not in the next game, then surely in the one after that. – David Savard

Cole Caufield | Don't worry, it's cominghttps://t.co/o1WjilKiLR — La Presse Sports (@LaPresse_Sports) May 10, 2026

Everyone has to hope Savard is right because everyone knows the Canadiens will need their sniper's help if they really want to go far in the playoffs.

Depth is great… but if the team's big guns don't deliver, it's going to be harder to win games. Nick Suzuki is playing great hockey, but he might be the only one in the top-6 performing that way…

If you include the end of the regular season, Caufield has scored just three goals in his last 16 games. Again, that's not enough… and it's up to him to find ways to turn that around.

Maybe that will happen if he starts shooting more on goal—he's only had 16 shots on goal in nine games since the start of the playoffs…

It's up to you, Cole! Because we know you're capable of scoring and being a threat on offense…

In a flash

–

“Love you, Mom! Happy Mother's Day!” Sometimes it feels like there aren't enough words to express just how thankful we are for everything that mothers do. pic.twitter.com/8PgLsQHYLc — NHL (@NHL) May 10, 2026

– He's on fire.

Alex Lyon has posted a 3-0 record, a .960 save percentage (72 saves on 75 shots) and a 1.00 goals-against average on the road in the playoffs. His .960 save percentage is the second-best mark by a Sabres goaltender in their first three road playoff games with Buffalo all-time… pic.twitter.com/V3uSnkwv7Q — Buffalo Sabres PR (@SabresPR) May 10, 2026

– I like that.