VIDEO: Here is a clip showing a moment when Tage Thompson may have been injured

Jonathan Di Gregorio
VIDEO: Here is a clip showing a moment when Tage Thompson may have been injured
Credit: x @7thSwordsMan7

Tage Thompson hasn't been himself since the start of the series against the Canadiens.

In two games, the 6-foot-6 forward has zero points, just one shot on goal, and, most notably, a -5 plus/minus rating.

We're talking about a player who scored 40 goals and tallied 81 points this season.

Thompson was particularly poor last night, finishing the game at -4, and he really didn't look good on Alexandre Carrier's goal.

It's gotten to the point where many are starting to wonder if he might be playing through an injury.

In fact, when a reporter asked him if he was injured, the Sabres player replied curtly that “it was none of his business.”

Let's just say that's not exactly a reassuring response.

Additionally, today, a video originally posted shortly after Game 6 of the Sabres' series was shared on the X platform, showing the moment when Thompson may have been injured.

In the clip, Charlie McAvoy is seen slewfooting Thompson, who then fell awkwardly onto the ice.

This is the same game in which McAvoy delivered a violent stick check to Zach Benson, for which the defenseman was ejected from the game and which will result in a meeting with the Department of Player Safety on May 11.

In six games against Boston, Thompson had still managed to score seven points, including two goals, and if he isn't injured, this complete turnaround is hard to explain.

However, his ice time has been slightly below his average of 19:52 minutes since the start of the playoffs, with 18:28 minutes on Wednesday and 18:38 last night, but I believe this drop is more attributable to the quality of his play than to an injury.

It will be interesting to see how Thompson performs in the next game, as the Canadiens have clearly seized the momentum in the series.

If the Sabres want to turn the tide, they'll clearly need their best forward to step up, and if he's currently playing through an injury, that could be very bad news for his team.


In a nutshell

– CFM victory.

– Frustration.

– The Flyers open the scoring.

– Then the Canes tie the game.

– The Jays' offense is on fire!

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