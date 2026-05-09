VIDEO: Here is a clip showing a moment when Tage Thompson may have been injured

Tage Thompson hasn't been himself since the start of the series against the Canadiens.

In two games, the 6-foot-6 forward has zero points, just one shot on goal, and, most notably, a -5 plus/minus rating.

We're talking about a player who scored 40 goals and tallied 81 points this season.

Thompson was particularly poor last night, finishing the game at -4, and he really didn't look good on Alexandre Carrier's goal.

It's gotten to the point where many are starting to wonder if he might be playing through an injury.

In fact, when a reporter asked him if he was injured, the Sabres player replied curtly that “it was none of his business.”

“I think everything I touched turned into a disaster tonight.” “I'm sure tomorrow he'll come to work, grind, and he'll probably be our best player next game.” @pham1717: “Tage, are you playing with an injury?” “I don't think that's any of your business.” #Sabres pic.twitter.com/o19U0lxhGX — Dom Tibbetts (@DomTibbettsTV) May 9, 2026

Let's just say that's not exactly a reassuring response.

Additionally, today, a video originally posted shortly after Game 6 of the Sabres' series was shared on the X platform, showing the moment when Thompson may have been injured.

I'd bet money this is when Tage got hurt (if he is hurt. Which I think it's pretty clear he is) pic.twitter.com/rBZwW7sW9v — Duane Steinel (@DuaneS39) May 9, 2026

In the clip, Charlie McAvoy is seen slewfooting Thompson, who then fell awkwardly onto the ice.

This is the same game in which McAvoy delivered a violent stick check to Zach Benson, for which the defenseman was ejected from the game and which will result in a meeting with the Department of Player Safety on May 11.

BENSON SLEW-FOOTS MCAVOY… AND HE RETALIATES WITH A BASEBALL SWING pic.twitter.com/oZpf9tm4U9 — Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) May 2, 2026

In six games against Boston, Thompson had still managed to score seven points, including two goals, and if he isn't injured, this complete turnaround is hard to explain.

However, his ice time has been slightly below his average of 19:52 minutes since the start of the playoffs, with 18:28 minutes on Wednesday and 18:38 last night, but I believe this drop is more attributable to the quality of his play than to an injury.

It will be interesting to see how Thompson performs in the next game, as the Canadiens have clearly seized the momentum in the series.

If the Sabres want to turn the tide, they'll clearly need their best forward to step up, and if he's currently playing through an injury, that could be very bad news for his team.

In a nutshell

– CFM victory.

The stats from a late home win A numbers domination at home #CFMTL pic.twitter.com/KzwDCgQIHG — CF Montréal (@cfmontreal) May 9, 2026

– Frustration.

This was—I believe—the second-to-last game of 45 minutes or more possible for Ivan Jaime before his transfer clause is automatically triggered. When he came off, he looked dissatisfied, even frustrated. He, too, would like to see better stats,… pic.twitter.com/vA7qDliJVA — Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) May 9, 2026

– The Flyers open the scoring.

Catch and release : Hurricanes vs. Flyers live on Sportsnet pic.twitter.com/2UoprGUFmT — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) May 9, 2026

– Then the Canes tie the game.

JACKSON BLAKE SCORES THE EQUALIZER FOR THE CANES pic.twitter.com/mKb2HBSq2v — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) May 9, 2026

– The Jays' offense is on fire!