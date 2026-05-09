Return from injury: The Sabres will have a key player back for Game 3

Félix Forget
Return from injury: The Sabres will have a key player back for Game 3
Credit: Bill Wippert/NHLI via Getty Images

Since the start of the Montreal-Buffalo series, one of the Habs' major advantages has been at the faceoff circle. The team is winning nearly 60% of its faceoffs, capitalizing on the Sabres' struggles in that area.

All of this had a direct impact on Mike Matheson's goal last night.

However, the Sabres will have some reinforcements in that area for the next game. Lindy Ruff, the team's coach, announced this morning that an injured player will be able to return to action for the next game.

We're talking about Sam Carrick, who isn't exactly a high-scoring player (16 points in 73 games this season). That said, he has recorded six points in 13 games in a Sabres uniform (he was acquired from the Rangers at the trade deadline).

But more importantly, we're talking about a player who wins about 55% of his faceoffs. He'll therefore help fill one of the Sabres' major gaps.

Carrick, who is essentially a fourth-line center, will nevertheless provide Ruff with a reliable option for faceoffs in the defensive zone. Expect him to be used frequently in that situation.

He's averaging 10 minutes per game this season, but he hasn't played in the current playoffs yet due to injury.

Note that Ruff has also confirmed that the Sabres will make changes to their power-play units for the next game.

We saw some changes in this morning's practice: all signs point to these units being used tomorrow.

In short, it feels like Buffalo wants to shake things up after yesterday's loss. And the addition of Carrick will also help address one of the team's main weaknesses.

Let's see if it makes a difference tomorrow night.


In brief

– Tyson Kozak didn't practice with the Sabres today. Is he the one who'll make way for Carrick?

– Note.

– Too bad.

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