Return from injury: The Sabres will have a key player back for Game 3

Since the start of the Montreal-Buffalo series, one of the Habs' major advantages has been at the faceoff circle. The team is winning nearly 60% of its faceoffs, capitalizing on the Sabres' struggles in that area.

All of this had a direct impact on Mike Matheson's goal last night.

However, the Sabres will have some reinforcements in that area for the next game. Lindy Ruff, the team's coach, announced this morning that an injured player will be able to return to action for the next game.

We're talking about Sam Carrick, who isn't exactly a high-scoring player (16 points in 73 games this season). That said, he has recorded six points in 13 games in a Sabres uniform (he was acquired from the Rangers at the trade deadline).

But more importantly, we're talking about a player who wins about 55% of his faceoffs. He'll therefore help fill one of the Sabres' major gaps.

Lindy Ruff says Sam Carrick is available for Game 3 Sunday night in Montreal. — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) May 9, 2026

Carrick, who is essentially a fourth-line center, will nevertheless provide Ruff with a reliable option for faceoffs in the defensive zone. Expect him to be used frequently in that situation.

He's averaging 10 minutes per game this season, but he hasn't played in the current playoffs yet due to injury.

Note that Ruff has also confirmed that the Sabres will make changes to their power-play units for the next game.

We saw some changes in this morning's practice: all signs point to these units being used tomorrow.

“Yup, we're going to shake it up,” Ruff said, confirming these PP changes https://t.co/EwrXKXthdq — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) May 9, 2026

In short, it feels like Buffalo wants to shake things up after yesterday's loss. And the addition of Carrick will also help address one of the team's main weaknesses.

Let's see if it makes a difference tomorrow night.

In brief

– Tyson Kozak didn't practice with the Sabres today. Is he the one who'll make way for Carrick?

Hello from KeyBank Center — the #Sabres are practicing before heading to Montreal for Game 3. Absent from practice today: Tyson Kozak. pic.twitter.com/HtkjcmMKGz — Rachel Lenzi (@rachelmlenzi) May 9, 2026

– Note.

The @CanadiensMTL players will land in St-Hubert around 12:15 p.m. No practice today. Morning skate scheduled for tomorrow morning at the Bell Centre, ahead of Game #3. We might also see the bench players take to the ice, while the regulars stay out of their skates. Stay tuned. — Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) May 9, 2026

– Too bad.