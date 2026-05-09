P.K. Subban has officially reaffirmed his commitment to the city of Montreal

P.K. Subban is a player who has truly left his mark on Montreal, both for his performance on the ice and his off-ice activities.

More than ten years ago, Subban fulfilled a major promise he made to the city of Montreal: to donate ten million dollars to the Montreal Children's Hospital.

It was a massive, historic commitment that touched Montreal fans and families alike.

Well, here we are more than a decade later, and Subban has officially fulfilled that commitment to Montreal's sick children.

P.K. Subban completes landmark $10M donation to Montreal Children's Hospital https://t.co/pm2FdJhDoe pic.twitter.com/MMLij7yTB2 — Montreal Gazette (@mtlgazette) May 9, 2026

The children's hospital itself announced on Friday that Subban and his foundation had fulfilled their commitment, marking the largest such donation ever made by a professional athlete in Canada.

In the end, the funds donated by Subban will have helped approximately 100,000 sick children, as stated by the hospital.

This philanthropic support has helped children and families, and above all, has contributed to finding cures for various diseases affecting children in Montreal.

That said, this commitment was not easy for Subban, even though he knew he would fulfill it completely.

“It wasn't easy; there were difficulties. Did I ever have doubts? No. I made a promise that I would always keep.” – P.K. Subban

Subban also stated during his interview yesterday that he is a huge fan of the young team the Habs are currently building, and that his favorite player is Lane Hutson.

To learn more, I invite you to read the full article in the Montreal Gazette.

In a Nutshell

– Great idea!

Get @PKSubban1 to Game 3 and let the Bell Centre give PK a well-deserved standing ovation https://t.co/vKCRdr7FL6 — The Hockey News (@TheHockeyNews) May 9, 2026

– Indeed.

The lesson here: think twice before criticizing a star player for not producing in the playoffs, especially to the point of motivating him to leave. https://t.co/ZFIX5OTHur — Jeremy Filosa (@JeremyFilosa) May 9, 2026

– That's perfect.