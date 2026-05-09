Ivar Stenberg in Toronto? Connor McDavid in…

The controversial hiring of John Chayka (followed by a surreal press conference), and then the Leafs' win in the draft lottery, had all eyes on Toronto earlier this week.

Everyone is now wondering who the Maple Leafs will select on June 27.

Let's just say it's leaning pretty heavily toward Gavin McKenna for now, but…

But will the new management really want another star with an attitude that's, let's say, a bit “questionable”?

Matthews, Marner, Nylander, … McKenna???

You wouldn't exactly call that a major shift in philosophy!

McKenna is kind of like Marner… but not as good defensively.

At first glance, that's not exactly what would bring Toronto closer to its first Stanley Cup since 1967…

Chayka's selection already didn't bode well in terms of culture and leadership…

But hey, let's give it a shot…

A change in culture?

Could the Leafs seriously be considering the Swede Ivar Stenberg?

Mats Sundin, the new “senior advisor to hockey operations”—their version of Jeff Gorton (minus the management experience)—is, of course, Swedish and will no doubt be able to get the inside scoop on Stenberg.

That said, Stenberg doesn't exactly seem to be a walking enigma like Michkov…

Rather, here we have a talented, fast, agile, well-rounded, honest, hard-working player who excels over “200 feet,” is very strong for his size, competitive, and capable of taking his game to the next level when the pressure is on, as we saw in the WJC final last winter.

In 215 words or a thousand, he'd still be my pick.

It remains to be seen whether the Leafs will have the courage to go against the grain, as the Canadiens did to some extent in 2022 by selecting Juraj Slafkovsky.

I'm convinced that McKenna is better than Shane Wright and that he'll rack up points in the NHL.

But Toronto needs a shake-up.

“Get the crowbar out for Ivar.”

Like.

Meanwhile in Edmonton…

Speaking of a shake-up…

The Oilers have taken a major step backward this season. Realistically, both McDavid and Draisaitl pointed this out in their end-of-season “reviews.”

For the third straight season, they've racked up fewer points in the regular-season standings. But more importantly, after two Stanley Cup Finals, they got knocked out in six first-round games by the young Ducks…

What will the Oilers do this summer, as McDavid begins his new two-year contract—which he signed at a “discount” last fall ($12.5 million)—not to mention the ever-reliable Leon, who still has seven years and $14 million remaining on his deal?

Leon and Connor may have been promised great things last summer, but Bowman hasn't delivered since. His hands are now increasingly tied, and his coffers are growing ever emptier.

At best, the Oilers will tread water next year.

Henrique, Roslovic, Dickinson, Kapanen, and Murphy—all solid contributors in their time—will be free agents. However, the team has expressed interest in re-signing Murphy and Dickinson…

On offense, Quinn Hutson (24) and Isaac Howard (22) might get a chance to prove themselves if they aren't traded away, but they're hardly sure things…

As for the young Matt Savoie, acquired in exchange for Ryan McCleod two years ago, he should see increased responsibilities, but we're certainly not talking about the reincarnation of Patrick Kane. He, too, could still be on the move…

Finally, in goal, we'll still be paying Jack Campbell's salary (it's okay if you don't remember him!) through 2030 and shelling out $5.375 million to Tristan Jarry through 2028.

A disaster.

And now, we're hearing Jordan Binnington's name again…

But that's not all. The Oilers currently have only three picks in the first three rounds of the next two drafts, including no first-round picks.

If they want to go all out once again—and that's apparently what they want to do—how will they pull it off?

Yes, they have about $16 million to spend heading into next season, but they also have four spots to fill on offense and two on defense…

Good luck!

In short, if I were in Stan Bowman's shoes (who isn't exactly the most imaginative GM and who also has Daryl Katz as his boss…), I'd start listening to all offers for McDavid, Draisaitl, Bouchard, Nurse, and possibly others…

Tempting returns…

But if Edmonton ever decided to be bold (or simply more clear-headed), let's have a little fun with their assets to get a sense of scale…

From a Montreal perspective, with two years left on his contract, McDavid, 29, could immediately bring in a “gift package” including, say, Michael Hage, Jacob Fowler, Oliver Kapanen, David Reinbacher, Kirby Dach, and a first-round pick—the “equivalent” of about 5–6 first-round picks!

The Canadiens would automatically become a logical Stanley Cup contender as soon as the deal is done, and the Oilers would get their hands on several quality young players to rebuild around.

Would you do it?

The Sharks could also submit a major offer to the Oilers that would include, for starters, Michael Misa and the No. 2 overall pick this summer… Phew!

And we're not even talking about the Ducks and the Mammoth, who also have very strong young talent pools…

For Draisaitl, who turns 31 in October, the return would be a bit more modest, but even here, teams like the Canadiens, the Sharks, the Ducks, and the Mammoth could submit enticing offers equivalent to three or four very good first-round picks…

Bouchard, who turns 27 in October and has a $10.5 million salary through 2029, might have fewer potential suitors. But he remains one of the NHL's best power-play point guards and still finished last season with 95 points (!) and, for what it's worth, a +25 plus/minus…

He wouldn't be a bad acquisition for San Jose or the Mammoth…

As for Nurse, with his $9.5 million contract running through 2030, the team will likely have to absorb some of his salary and/or accept another questionable (shorter?) contract in return…

Here comes Binnington?

In short, Binnington or not, top-6 addition or not, I don't buy it

By trading even just their three best players over the next two seasons, the Oilers could rebuild their foundation and, in doing so, change their structure by relying on a much larger core that they could surround with a few veterans like Nugent-Hopkins, for example.

In short, just like with Toronto, there won't be a Stanley Cup in Edmonton for at least another 8 to 10 years.

Meanwhile, in Montreal…

The Canadiens and their young, already powerful core continue their series against the Sabres.

I don't know if Martin St. Louis will be considered for the Jack Adams Award, but I'll say it again: in my opinion, he deserves the trophy. Yes, I know, even if the playoffs won't be taken into account…

St-Louis is simply a smarter-than-average person.

He is probably the most important figure in the development of his young team. Even after four years of leadership, the players continue to revere him.

“Marty had an unbelievable speech before the game today. I will probably remember it for maybe the rest of my career.” Jakub Dobeš chats with @sportsnetkyle after a huge Game 2 win in Buffalo pic.twitter.com/LTYPdtLRaX — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) May 9, 2026

We don't know what his famous speech to his players contained, but in front of the media he is rather stoic, as he demonstrated once again between the first two games of the series against the Sabres, even offering a few reflections worthy of Epictetus: let's avoid “emotional roller coasters” and focus on what we can control.

As a result, the Habs were able to make the necessary adjustments and remain calm, confident, and focused. They blocked Lyon's view in Game 2, and the defensemen were much more active in clearing Dobes' line of sight.

Result: an easy win for Montreal.

We can also briefly mention Alex Newhook, who has scored three goals in the last three games and has been playing with great inspiration…

Raise your hand if you're still pointing the finger at Kent Hughes for trading the #31 and #37 picks in 2023 to acquire him?

A solid top-9 player for many more years… Dedicated to the task.

Finally, after predicting a Canadiens win in 7 games in the first round, I'm going with a win in 6 against Buffalo in the second round.

I like my chances!