Gavin McKenna: His mother is accused of providing alcohol to minors

A few months ago, it was reported that Gavin McKenna was going to stand trial. The young man was facing four charges, the most serious of which was aggravated assault.

That charge was ultimately dropped, but the other three (simple assault, harassment, and disturbing the peace) still stand against him. They are, however, much less serious.

Now, we've learned that another person who was present that night will face charges. And that person is… Gavin's mother, Krystal McKenna.

In her case, the charge against her is providing alcohol to minors.

And as you can see, the alleged offense is said to have taken place on January 31, the same night her son is accused of committing the acts he is charged with.

Krystal McKenna, mother of Gavin, charged with selling or furnishing liquor to minors. Alleged incident occurred on same day Gavin was charged with felony aggravated assault. https://t.co/TpbpubLn5H — NHL News (@PuckReportNHL) May 9, 2026

It should be noted that according to the story that had circulated, McKenna found himself in the middle of an altercation because someone was provoking the young man and his family, including his mother. It was in an attempt to defend them that he allegedly came to blows with the person in question.

We already knew that the young man's mother was present.

Of course, in the United States, the legal drinking age is 21. At the time, McKenna was 18 years old, meaning he could not legally drink. But apparently, footage has been found that incriminates the teenager's mother.

McKenna's mother will have a preliminary hearing on June 3, just a few weeks before the draft. It's worth noting that as of today, McKenna is seen as the favorite to be the Maple Leafs' first-round pick.

At least in Toronto, the legal drinking age is 19: the young man will be able to drink legally starting December 20 if he is selected by the Leafs (and moves to Ontario).

In a nutshell

– At least that's clear.

Jordan Greenway shit his pants pic.twitter.com/r5sHLjBd4N — BPM Sports (@BPMSportsRadio) May 9, 2026

– Hehe.

You know it's a big game when Mom starts using your middle name #StanleyCup : @Canes vs. @NHLFlyers Game 4 TONIGHT at 6 p.m. ET on @NHL_On_TNT, @Sportsnet, and @TVASports! Watch the full Mother's Day video of Porter Martone and his Mom, Angela, here https://t.co/gcHvVLpeiQ pic.twitter.com/gsy7gbAvvI — NHL (@NHL) May 9, 2026

– We expect to see Craig Berube back in Toronto next year.