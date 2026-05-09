Big Game: David Reinbacher Out of the Rocket’s Lineup

Félix Forget
Big Game: David Reinbacher Out of the Rocket’s Lineup
Credit: Capture d'écran/Twitter

This afternoon, the Rocket will play the decisive game of their series against the Marlies. As a reminder, this is Game 5, since the series is a best-of-five.

The question was whether David Reinbacher would be able to play. The defenseman was injured this week and was unable to finish Game 4.

He also missed practice sessions to undergo treatment.

And now we've learned that Reinbacher wasn't even able to take part in the warm-up. So he won't be playing in today's game.

Marc Del Gaizo, who is also injured, will not be in the lineup either.

More details to come…

facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share
Copied!