Big Game: David Reinbacher Out of the Rocket’s Lineup

This afternoon, the Rocket will play the decisive game of their series against the Marlies. As a reminder, this is Game 5, since the series is a best-of-five.

The question was whether David Reinbacher would be able to play. The defenseman was injured this week and was unable to finish Game 4.

He also missed practice sessions to undergo treatment.

And now we've learned that Reinbacher wasn't even able to take part in the warm-up. So he won't be playing in today's game.

Marc Del Gaizo, who is also injured, will not be in the lineup either.

The lineup

Our lineup pic.twitter.com/c5u9yqiZ2I — xy – Laval Rocket (@RocketLaval) May 9, 2026

More details to come…