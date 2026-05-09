Alex Newhook stole Phillip Danault’s coffee before the game (and it paid off)

Like many Montreal Canadiens fans, the Habs' loss in Game 1 gave me confidence for the rest of the series.

In fact, the Buffalo Sabres hadn't impressed anyone, and the Habs had managed to impose their style of play despite some bad luck that cost them the game.

Well, we were right to be confident, as last night the Canadiens completely dominated and shut down the Sabres.

Martin St. Louis's squad won 5-1 to even the series and now head home to face their fans at the Bell Centre.

In two games against the Sabres, there hasn't really been any stress or drama so far—at least, nothing comparable to the series against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

The Habs found a way to get off to a quick start in the game and maintain that lead by controlling the rest of the contest.

Alex Newhook stood out with two goals, fueled by Phillip Danault's coffee.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Montreal Canadiens (@canadiensmtl)

Indeed, as can be seen in the photo, Newhook is holding a coffee signed by Phillip Danault, which suggests that the hero of the evening either stole—or, if you prefer, borrowed long-term—the #24's coffee before the game.

Phillip Danault's magic coffee recipe clearly worked for Newhook, who was clearly on a mission last night.

The coffee had even already kicked in for Newhook during the pregame, as he announced the starting lineup.

Now THAT is how you do a lineup read, Alex Newhook pic.twitter.com/fEf6Xch3oi — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) May 9, 2026

Newhook was fired up last night, which led to a two-goal performance, placing him at the top of the Habs' scoring leaders since the start of the playoffs, tied with Juraj Slafkovsky, Kirby Dach, and Nick Suzuki.

Seriously, who would have thought that Newhook and Dach would be among the Habs' top scorers by the second round of the playoffs?

What else stands out to me from this game?

1. Lane Hutson made a spectacular comeback

After acknowledging he needed to step up following Game 1, Hutson was dominant last night, truly making his presence felt all over the ice.

Hutson could easily have racked up three or four points.

2. Jakub Dobes is back to his best

After a somewhat rough Game 1, Dobes was back to his old self last night, stopping 28 of the 29 shots he faced without making too much of a fuss.

Dobes was by far the better of the two goalies.

3. Two goals from the defensemen

Apart from Lane Hutson, no other Habs defenseman had found the back of the net in the playoffs before last night's game.

Now, Mike Matheson and Alexandre Carrier contributed to the offense last night with two beautiful, crucial goals.

In short, the Canadiens have tied the series and are now heading home, where the atmosphere is likely to be absolutely wild.

In a Nutshell

– Unexpected support for the Canadiens.

For 82 games this season, Steve ‘Dangle' Glynn lived, breathed, and screamed in anger alongside Toronto Maple Leafs fans. But for now @Steve_Dangle is a temporary Habs fan: https://t.co/09exwNcbe2 — The Hockey News (@TheHockeyNews) May 8, 2026

– Incredible. He had a remarkable impact in Montreal.

This is not to diminish the charitable contributions and community involvement that many athletes and celebrities do anonymously. They too deserve praise. But Subban did it very publicly and, despite being exiled, remained committed to his promise. — Andrew Zadarnowski (@AZadarski) May 9, 2026

– Stay tuned today.