“Gavin McKenna will have little impact next season”

The Maple Leafs winning the 2026 draft lottery—that wasn't on my radar at the start of the year.

The next question will be (officially) who the Leafs will select with the top overall pick.

The easy pick: Gavin McKenna. In Toronto, they need to make a big splash with this top overall pick, and McKenna is the logical choice.

I don't think the majority of Leafs fans would agree with selecting anyone other than McKenna in the draft.

It makes sense to believe that McKenna will make the big league next year (if he's selected by Toronto), but will he dominate? That's the question, and it's what Simon “The Snake” Boisvert asked himself during his appearance on The Sick Podcast – Trust The Process.

He believes McKenna will have a minimal impact in his first NHL season.

Are Expectations Too High For Gavin McKenna? Simon ‘Snake' Boisvert: “McKenna's impact in his first season will be minimal.”#LeafsForever #thesickpodcast@GaumondShayne pic.twitter.com/p9WiHmwGkq — The Sick Podcast – Trust The Process (@sickpodprocess) May 8, 2026

Is The Snake being a bit too harsh? Honestly, I don't think so.

First, you have to remember that the kid is only 18 and would be joining the Maple Leafs in a huge market with a lot of pressure.

Plus, the current situation in Toronto is pretty dire, and we shouldn't expect McKenna to break records and dominate everything in his path.

Good for him if he manages to do so.

He'd likely have the chance to play alongside players like William Nylander and Auston Matthews during the season. However, many are wondering if a player like Matthews' future really lies in Toronto.

Pierre LeBrun: This could potentially be a pretty wild offseason; we've talked about Connor McDavid, but what happens with Auston Matthews; what happens with Brady Tkachuk; LA has money to burn with Anze Kopitar retiring – Oilers Now (5/1) — NHL Rumour Report (@NHLRumourReport) May 8, 2026

McKenna certainly has the talent to make a difference in his first NHL season, but that doesn't necessarily mean he'll have a major impact right from the start.

In short, the Maple Leafs will need to make the best possible choice for the future of the club with the first overall pick.

In a nutshell

– Interesting.

Sunusi Ibrahim is no longer dealing with a back injury. Fabian Herbers is injured again.#CFMTL https://t.co/vreeR2dV03 — Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) May 8, 2026

– Kuznetsov could leave Russia to play in Switzerland.

Evgeny Kuznetsov's agent says he won't return to the KHL's Salavat Yulaev next season and could be considering playing in Switzerland.https://t.co/WmQtKEvYCI — RMNB (@rmnb) May 8, 2026

– Must-read.