Canadiens: Here are the players who took to the ice this morning

The Habs didn't practice this morning. That said, the depth players did some skating.

And since Brendan Gallagher, Oliver Kapanen, Patrik Laine, and Jayden Struble all took to the ice, we don't expect any changes for tonight's game.

We'll know for sure in due time… but normally, these signs don't lie.

Gallagher, Struble, Laine, and Kapanen are still on the ice for Montreal, suggesting no lineup changes for Game 2 tonight pic.twitter.com/QzRQZX7T0V — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) May 8, 2026

You might think Martin St-Louis would benefit from bringing a guy like Oliver Kapanen back into the lineup. But clearly, that's not the case.

Maybe there will be changes on Sunday if the Habs have a bad game tonight.

Speaking of practice, it's worth noting that in Laval, young players Adam Engstrom and David Reinbacher didn't take to the ice. Neither did Marc Del Gaizo, for that matter.

However, that doesn't mean the same thing as it does for the guys in Montreal.

The difference is that the Habs weren't practicing this morning… and the Rocket were. Missing a regular practice isn't the same as not skating with the extras.

And as it turns out: the defensemen are entitled to a treatment day.

Defensemen Marc Del Gaizo, Adam Engström, and David Reinbacher will not participate in practice (therapy day). Defensemen Marc Del Gaizo, Adam Engström, and David Reinbacher will not practice (therapy day). — xy – Laval Rocket (@RocketLaval) May 8, 2026

It's important to note that on Tuesday, Reinbacher didn't play the entire game for his team, likely due to an injury. And now, he's missing a practice.

Should we be worried ahead of tomorrow's game? Possibly, yes.

Details to follow…