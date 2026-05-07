The Dallas Stars were physically exhausted

No one can say the Dallas Stars went down without a fight.

No one.

Yes, the Texas team ultimately lost in seven games to the Minnesota Wild in a series that was utterly emotional, intense, and full of twists and turns. But…

But the more details emerge about the players' health, the harder it becomes to ignore one question: how did the Stars manage to push this series to the limit?

Because, in reality, the team's injury list is simply absurd. Are you ready?

Mikko Rantanen was playing with a torn medial collateral ligament. Roope Hintz had a torn hamstring. Miro Heiskanen was dealing with a torn oblique. Thomas Harley had already suffered a broken foot during the season. Radek Faksa was suffering from a deep laceration on his foot that might require another surgery…

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Nathan Bastian played through a broken finger that eventually required surgery. Arttu Hyry injured his ankle in Game 5. Even Nils Lundkvist suffered a concussion and a facial laceration!

Honestly, it's completely crazy. You know, when people say hockey players are a special breed… that's exactly what they mean!

Rantanen: torn MCL

Hintz: torn hamstring

Bastian: broken finger (surgery)

Faksa: foot laceration, might need further surgery

Harley: broken foot (November)

Heiskanen: torn oblique

Hyry: high-ankle sprain (G5)

Lundkvist: concussion, facial laceration — Michael Dixon (@mdixonair) May 7, 2026

Seriously… how did this team even stay in the series against the Wild until the very end?

We often talk about the Stars' offensive talent, their depth, or their coach's work. But this series showed me one thing above all else: this group is incredibly tough to kill.

At several points against the Wild, Dallas looked physically drained. Yet the players kept blocking shots, finishing their checks, and finding a way to stay alive.

They finally cracked in Game 7, but given what we know now… the mere fact that they forced a decisive game is almost a feat in itself.

And that's a testament to the Stars.

In a nutshell

– Still.

Most goals by defensemen, Round 2: 5g • Colorado Avalanche

1g • Buffalo Sabres

1g • Philadelphia Flyers

1g • Minnesota Wild Minnesota's wingers frequently blow the zone to create offense, Colorado defensemen take advantage. pic.twitter.com/7tqZKAvyKv — Big Head Hockey (@bigheadhcky) May 7, 2026

– That's the right mindset.

“We're focusing on tomorrow.” – Noah Dobson Read ↓ #GoHabsGohttps://t.co/TmOOuhV4we — x – Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) May 7, 2026

– Yes!