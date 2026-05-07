Frank Seravalli’s Top 5: Gavin McKenna at No. 3

The NHL Draft is less than two months away.

So we're waiting to see where Gavin McKenna will end up, now that the Maple Leafs have won the lottery.

While McKenna is the obvious choice, he isn't necessarily the logical choice for the organization. More than ever, doubt has set in in the City of Kings.

Gavin McKenna is the easy choice at first overall for the Toronto Maple Leafs. But is he the right choice? My latest @TheHockeyNews breaks down the comparison between Gavin McKenna and Ivar Stenberg at No. 1 overall! #2026NHLDraft #LeafsForeverhttps://t.co/A5m8eMdZlB — Tony Ferrari (@theTonyFerrari) May 7, 2026

After all, Mats Sundin is new to his role and John Chayka is… John Chayka. So we can expect anything.

The Toronto media doesn't have McKenna as the consensus first-overall pick. It reminds me a bit of the 2022 draft with Juraj Slafkovsky, Shane Wright, and Logan Cooley.

In his latest top-5 mock draft, Frank Seravalli ranks the young Penn State sensation third.

First run at the top five in my 2026 #NHLDraft mock. I have the #Canucks taking Gavin McKenna at No. 3. Details:https://t.co/meANilOTcN — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) May 6, 2026

He believes Ivar Stenberg will be drafted by the Leafs, followed in second place by defenseman Keaton Verhoeff.

In the fourth and fifth spots are defensemen Chase Reid (Blackhawks) and Carson Carels (Rangers).

Seeing Verhoeff at No. 2 isn't a huge surprise. After all, the Sharks already have a strong offense and need defensemen. Will Mike Grier, however, be inclined to trade this pick for immediate help? It's a possibility.

Gaunce on Sportecentre said it might make sense for the Canucks to trade down from No. 3 to acquire more picks. He says there's no McDavid-level talent in this draft, so if your top two rated players are gone, trade it. He did add that if the Sharks go off the board and your guy is still available at No. 3, keep it. — NHL Watcher (@NHL_Watcher) May 7, 2026

But seeing Stenberg, who is far from bad, get drafted instead of McKenna—that's the surprise.

The Swede is far from bad, but it seems like Chayka can't ignore McKenna. He's the obvious choice… Although back in 2022, Shane Wright was also the obvious choice for Kent Hughes…

To be continued.

In a nutshell

– Speaking of the wolf.

Everyone who led Team Sweden in points at the World Juniors as a draft-eligible player in the salary cap era: • Ivar Stenberg (2026 | 10 points)

• Alex Nylander (2016 | 9 points)

• Nicklas Backstrom (2006 | 7 points) Don't forget Stenberg had 33 points in 43 SHL games. pic.twitter.com/I4dkE7dRbU — Big Head Hockey (@bigheadhcky) May 8, 2026

– Forget about Pierre Dorion in Vancouver, according to Irfaan Gaffar.

Irfaan Gaffar: Re Canucks/Pierre Dorion rumors: I don't believe that he will be in charge of this team, I don't think that they're going to hire him – DFO Rundown (5/7) — NHL Rumour Report (@NHLRumourReport) May 8, 2026

– Wow.

Do you feel old, too? https://t.co/KqVACATmYE — TVA Sports (@TVASports) May 7, 2026

– The Hurricanes open the scoring.