Frank Seravalli’s Top 5: Gavin McKenna at No. 3

Raphael Simard
Frank Seravalli’s Top 5: Gavin McKenna at No. 3
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The NHL Draft is less than two months away.

So we're waiting to see where Gavin McKenna will end up, now that the Maple Leafs have won the lottery.

While McKenna is the obvious choice, he isn't necessarily the logical choice for the organization. More than ever, doubt has set in in the City of Kings.

After all, Mats Sundin is new to his role and John Chayka is… John Chayka. So we can expect anything.

The Toronto media doesn't have McKenna as the consensus first-overall pick. It reminds me a bit of the 2022 draft with Juraj Slafkovsky, Shane Wright, and Logan Cooley.

In his latest top-5 mock draft, Frank Seravalli ranks the young Penn State sensation third.

He believes Ivar Stenberg will be drafted by the Leafs, followed in second place by defenseman Keaton Verhoeff.

In the fourth and fifth spots are defensemen Chase Reid (Blackhawks) and Carson Carels (Rangers).

Seeing Verhoeff at No. 2 isn't a huge surprise. After all, the Sharks already have a strong offense and need defensemen. Will Mike Grier, however, be inclined to trade this pick for immediate help? It's a possibility.

But seeing Stenberg, who is far from bad, get drafted instead of McKenna—that's the surprise.

The Swede is far from bad, but it seems like Chayka can't ignore McKenna. He's the obvious choice… Although back in 2022, Shane Wright was also the obvious choice for Kent Hughes…

To be continued.


In a nutshell

– Speaking of the wolf.

– Forget about Pierre Dorion in Vancouver, according to Irfaan Gaffar.

– Wow.

– The Hurricanes open the scoring.

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