Niagara Falls and radio: Ontario rallies behind the Canadiens

As we know, the Canadiens are the only Canadian team still in the running in the NHL this season. The team will kick off its second-round series against the Sabres tomorrow and will aim, in a few weeks' time, to win its first Stanley Cup since 1993.

It's worth noting that 1993 was also the last time a team north of the border hoisted the trophy.

This means that right now, the Habs are Canada's team. And we're seeing that even in Ontario, where two of the Habs' biggest rivals play, people are rallying behind the Montreal squad.

For example, tonight, Niagara Falls was lit up in blue, white, and red in tribute to the Habs. Note, however, that this was done only for the Canadian side of the falls.

Because on the American side, they were lit up… in blue and gold, for the Sabres.

Tonight at 9:30 p.m., the Horseshoe Falls will be illuminated in red, white, and blue for the @CanadiensMTL, and the American Falls in blue and gold for the @BuffaloSabres as they head into the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/FwHUxxRSTX — Niagara Parks (@NiagaraParks) May 5, 2026

We know that in Ontario, many people feel a stronger connection to the Sabres than to the Canadiens. But clearly, that didn't stop the Canadian Falls from taking on the Tricolore's colors.

Well done.

It's also worth noting that the Senators made a nice gesture for Habs fans in the Outaouais region: the Sens agreed to let 104.7 broadcast the Habs' games.

Generally, that falls within the Senators' territory… but they agreed to let the Habs' games be broadcast in the region.

A nice gesture from the #Sens, who agreed to let #CH games air on 104.7 Outaouais. It's important to note that Gatineau radio stations are within the Senators' territory when it comes to broadcasting #NHL games. — Yanick St-Denis (@StDenisSports) May 5, 2026

We know that there's usually a natural rivalry between Ontario and Quebec teams. But with the CH being the last team in the country still in the running, Ontario seems to be rallying behind the Canadiens.

Well done.

In a nutshell

– The Rocket avoids elimination and forces a fifth and final game, which will take place on Saturday instead of Friday. Let's see if David Reinbacher, who didn't finish the game today, will be in net.

The @RocketLaval forces a decisive game against the Marlies! Note Instead of being played Friday night (as originally scheduled) and overlapping with Game #2 between the Canadiens and Buffalo, the game has been moved to Saturday afternoon at 3 p.m. at Place Bell! We'll be there on RDS! — Jasmin Leroux (@jasmin_leroux) May 6, 2026

– This could determine the outcome of the series.

Who will come out on top in the Suzuki-Thompson showdown? https://t.co/VDjpPCihUo — TVA Sports (@TVASports) May 6, 2026

– What do you think?

I got priority access to the second-round ticket sale because I'm on the season ticket waiting list. OMG, the cost is so high. One thing's for sure: the #habs will have the money to pay Demidov and all our other players pic.twitter.com/1iwzfkPSZp — JT (@jeantrudel83) May 5, 2026

– I love it!

The players' partners and families have created personalized jackets for the playoffs Our players' partners and families are rocking personalized jackets for the playoffs! pic.twitter.com/pG6HtTIiAt — xz – Montreal Victory (@PWHL_Montreal) May 6, 2026

– Great read on Luke Mittelstadt.