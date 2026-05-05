Niagara Falls and radio: Ontario rallies behind the Canadiens

Félix Forget
Niagara Falls and radio: Ontario rallies behind the Canadiens
Credit: Capture d'écran/Twitter

As we know, the Canadiens are the only Canadian team still in the running in the NHL this season. The team will kick off its second-round series against the Sabres tomorrow and will aim, in a few weeks' time, to win its first Stanley Cup since 1993.

It's worth noting that 1993 was also the last time a team north of the border hoisted the trophy.

This means that right now, the Habs are Canada's team. And we're seeing that even in Ontario, where two of the Habs' biggest rivals play, people are rallying behind the Montreal squad.

For example, tonight, Niagara Falls was lit up in blue, white, and red in tribute to the Habs. Note, however, that this was done only for the Canadian side of the falls.

Because on the American side, they were lit up… in blue and gold, for the Sabres.

We know that in Ontario, many people feel a stronger connection to the Sabres than to the Canadiens. But clearly, that didn't stop the Canadian Falls from taking on the Tricolore's colors.

Well done.

It's also worth noting that the Senators made a nice gesture for Habs fans in the Outaouais region: the Sens agreed to let 104.7 broadcast the Habs' games.

Generally, that falls within the Senators' territory… but they agreed to let the Habs' games be broadcast in the region.

We know that there's usually a natural rivalry between Ontario and Quebec teams. But with the CH being the last team in the country still in the running, Ontario seems to be rallying behind the Canadiens.

Well done.


In a nutshell

– The Rocket avoids elimination and forces a fifth and final game, which will take place on Saturday instead of Friday. Let's see if David Reinbacher, who didn't finish the game today, will be in net.

– This could determine the outcome of the series.

– What do you think?

– I love it!

– Great read on Luke Mittelstadt.

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