Mason Miller is making a name for himself among the greats

Ever since he arrived in San Diego, relief pitcher Mason Miller has been unhittable.

The Padres' intimidating closer gives his opponents almost nothing, and he's capturing the attention of both current and former players alike. The fireballer is making many people sit up and take notice, and Trevor Hoffman—one of the best relievers to ever play the game—is among them.

A former Padres player himself, Hoffman calls Miller the best of his generation.

A product of the A's, Miller is currently shining in a Padres uniform, and he also made a name for himself during the most recent World Baseball Classic, where, playing for Team USA, he looked like a Cy Young winner.

Since arriving in the Padres' dugout at the end of last season, Miller has given his opponents almost nothing. Of the last 141 batters he's faced, only seven have gotten a hit, and 87 have struck out. Miller is dynamite.

Trevor Hoffman, a Hall of Famer, told @Jaysonst that you'd be hard-pressed to find Mason Miller's numbers in wiffle ball. “The most unhittable closer ever, for this period of time.” pic.twitter.com/79TPtKhkrV — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) May 1, 2026

Since the start of the current season, he leads the Majors in saves with 10 and his ERA stands at 1.17. In 15 and a third innings, he has struck out 29 batters. If he keeps this up, Miller will continue on his path to a place among the greatest and join Hoffman.

Receiving praise from a guy who ended up in Cooperstown after a brilliant 18-season career in the majors is no small feat. Miller deserves everything that's coming his way, as he's making the most of his immense talent and living up to expectations 100%, even though the Athletics drafted him in the third round back in 2021. Unfortunately for them, it's in San Diego that Miller will shine for years to come.

His pitches regularly hit 100 mph, and he's very intimidating on the mound. No batter wants to be in his crosshairs when the moment comes. Right now, he is the one who best embodies the ideal closer. He mixes up his pitches well, but always ends up blowing up his catcher's mitt, much to the chagrin of opposing batters.

He and Canadian Cade Smith (Guardians) will dominate the closer role for the next few seasons. Both have a commanding presence and are in the same age group. Good closers are a rare commodity, and the truly great ones can be counted on one hand. The Blue Jays know this all too well. In Mason Miller, the San Diego Padres have a once-in-a-generation player at his position.

If he stays healthy, the Pittsburgh native will have a brilliant career and join the ranks of exceptional players. For now, the Padres (19-12) are rubbing their hands together with glee over having acquired him last season. The addition of Miller allows them to hot on the heels of the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League West standings.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.