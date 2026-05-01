Renaud Lavoie isn’t playing tonight

TVA Sports has never been popular, but especially not since the start of the playoffs.

People aren't shy about calling for RDS. That's not how it works, though.

When TVA Sports is the target of negative comments, Renaud Lavoie is the first to defend his station. People want hockey in French, though, and since TVA Sports is the only Quebec station broadcasting the games on TV, the numbers speak for themselves.

And Lavoie is a major reason for that success.

Today, however, he is not at his post. His colleagues mention a health issue. We wish him a speedy recovery and, of course, hope he'll be back at his post for the upcoming games.

The reporter was, however, very much at his post this morning at the Bell Centre.

He was posting on X as usual this morning, too.

He may have received some bad news this afternoon. Family and health come before work.

I don't know if he'll be there on Sunday or in the second round, but for now, Félix Séguin and Patrick Lalime, on play-by-play, and Maxim Lapierre, Antoine Roussel, and Elizabeth Rancourt, on commentary, are taking over

In a nutshell

– The Habs' former first-round picks are performing well.

McCarron and Poehling are prime examples of 1st-round picks that MTL didn't develop properly. They've become extremely useful players because their respective teams tempered expectations. — Marvin Matthews (@krimar) May 1, 2026

– A stupid move.

In a meaningless game… https://t.co/lG7T8z9Gv7 — TVA Sports (@TVASports) May 1, 2026

– What a start to the game.