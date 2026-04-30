Phillies players were loudly booed during the Flyers game

Before the start of this season, the Philadelphia Phillies were expected to be contenders for at least the National League Championship Series. But instead, they are currently one of the worst teams in Major League Baseball.

And after starting the season with a record of nine wins and 19 losses and the worst run differential in all of MLB, the Phillies fired their manager, Rob Thomson, replacing him with Don Mattingly.

Things continue to go poorly for the team from the City of Brotherly Love, however, despite a 7–0 victory in Mattingly's first game at the helm.

In fact, with the Phillies' game against the San Francisco Giants canceled yesterday (Wednesday) due to rain, a group of players led by JT Realmuto, Trea Turner, and Kyle Schwarber decided to attend Game 6 of the Flyers' playoff series against the Pittsburgh Penguins in the NHL.

And it didn't go well, as when the Phillies players were introduced on the Xfinity Mobile Arena scoreboard, the fans gathered in the arena booed them loudly.

Phillies just got booed at the Flyers game, tough scene pic.twitter.com/ziiBESi5R4 — PHLY Phillies (@PHLY_Phillies) April 30, 2026

If the people of Philadelphia have booed Santa Claus before, this latest episode shouldn't come as a surprise. Still, it hurts to hear.

Unlike the Phillies, the Flyers delighted their fans by beating their longtime rivals from Pittsburgh 1-0 in overtime, with Cam York scoring the game-winning goal. With this victory, they advance to the next round against the Carolina Hurricanes and send Sidney Crosby and the Penguins packing in the process.

Back to the Phillies: we'll see if they can turn things around and win back their fans' hearts in the coming weeks. But it won't be an easy task, as they languish at the bottom of the division alongside the New York Mets (who also lost yesterday) and are already 11 games out of first place.

PMLB

Enjoy the listen.

Podcast from @passion_mlb with @SebasBerrouard We discuss the firings of Alex Cora and Rob Thomson, as well as the Blue Jays' pitchers https://t.co/eY4ZNYTafY — Charles-Alexis Brisebois (@Charles__Alexis) April 30, 2026

Role Undetermined: Eric Lauer Accepts His Fate.

Continued: “I think we have a lot of good, hard decisions to make. I think it's a good thing to have.” Lauer also said the communication has been excellent between the Jays and him over the past week regarding his role — Mitch Bannon (@MitchBannon) April 29, 2026

Mookie Betts hasn't spoken to Alex Cora.

Mookie Betts said he hasn't spoken to Alex Cora: “That ain't got nothing to do with me and I stay out of that.”#Dodgers #RedSox — David Vassegh (@THEREAL_DV) April 29, 2026

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