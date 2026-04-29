Trey Yesavage’s return was just what the doctor ordered: Blue Jays win

Last night, for the first time this season, Trey Yesavage was healthy enough to pitch in Toronto. And let's just say it went well.

Because even though he didn't strike out as many batters as he'd hoped (he struck out three), he seemed in control. He managed to keep the Red Sox hitters in check.

In 5.1 innings, he didn't walk a batter or allow a run. He also earned the win since the three runs the Blue Jays scored (in a 3-0 victory) came while Yesavage was still in the game.

He received a standing ovation from the crowd as he left the game. And it was well deserved.

Trey Yesavage got a standing ovation after a scoreless outing in his season debut. (Via: @MLB) pic.twitter.com/shyPRCe87Y — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) April 29, 2026

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Kazuma Okamoto stepped up offensively. Mason Fluharty, Jeff Hoffman (who was excellent in the seventh), Tyler Rogers, and Louis Varland (who earned his fourth save of the season) also held the fort.

But it was above all Yesavage's return that set the tone. Seeing a pitcher of his caliber pitch the way he did (even if he's not yet at 100% of his potential due to his injury) is a game-changer.

Tonight, Eric Lauer will start, even though he was recently sent to the bullpen. But we can expect that next week (Monday), Jose Berrios will take his place.

After all, following his start with the Bisons last night, it seems likely that the next step is to take Max Scherzer's spot (who was recently placed on the injured list) in the Blue Jays' rotation.

José Berríos' rehab start in AAA is done:

4IP 5ER 5H 2K 2BB 2HR (70 pitches) He averaged 91.9 mph with the four-seamer, 90.6 with the sinker — both down from his other rehab outings. We should find out the #BlueJays' next steps for him in the next couple of days — Mitch Bannon (@MitchBannon) April 29, 2026

PMLB

Phillies win yesterday.

The Phillies shut out the Giants 7-0 in their first game under interim manager Don Mattingly pic.twitter.com/2dZMY7KlsO — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) April 29, 2026

George Lombard Jr. to AAA.

Jonathan India: Season over.

INF Jonathan India successfully underwent season-ending labral repair surgery today. — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) April 28, 2026

Tyler Fitzgerald: traded to the Dodgers.

OFFICIAL: We've traded INF Tyler Fitzgerald to the Dodgers in exchange for cash considerations. pic.twitter.com/ETnlLcU3Iz — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) April 29, 2026

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