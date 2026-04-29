Brendan Gallagher scores on his return to action

He didn't have to wait long.

Brendan Gallagher was back in the Habs' lineup and he immediately made his presence felt.

The Canadiens forward, who hadn't played since April 14, scored the game's first goal upon his return to action. A direct response. A perfect response.

– Habs playoff warrior Brendan Gallagher attacking the net to open the scoring – Great play by Alex Newhook as well for not giving up on the play pic.twitter.com/mJzwWS8pIC — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) April 29, 2026

Because yes, there were questions.

Why wasn't Gallagher playing? Was there still a spot for him in the lineup? Was his role diminishing at the most crucial moment of the season?

We've gotten the start of an answer.

More details to come…

in a nutshell

– Even the mascot.

Lightning fans are ready for Game 5!!! Looks like @ThunderBugTBL is also growing his playoff beard + : @Diandra_loux https://t.co/T4MrCOAWGg pic.twitter.com/9u7pflwinl — The Hockey News (@TheHockeyNews) April 29, 2026

– That's for sure, he's one of a kind.

Jamie Benn is the biggest bully in hockey, always has been. And I mean that with 100% respect and as a compliment. No matter how much you might hate him. — Andy Strickland (@andystrickland) April 29, 2026

– Drew Doughty next Kings captain?