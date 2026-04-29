Brendan Gallagher scores on his return to action

Vincent Larue
Brendan Gallagher scores on his return to action
Credit: Capture d'écran

He didn't have to wait long.

Brendan Gallagher was back in the Habs' lineup and he immediately made his presence felt.

The Canadiens forward, who hadn't played since April 14, scored the game's first goal upon his return to action. A direct response. A perfect response.

Because yes, there were questions.

Why wasn't Gallagher playing? Was there still a spot for him in the lineup? Was his role diminishing at the most crucial moment of the season?

We've gotten the start of an answer.

More details to come…


in a nutshell

Even the mascot.

That's for sure, he's one of a kind.

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