Don Mattingly isn’t the long-term solution for the Phillies

This morning, the Phillies decided to fire Rob Thomson.

Let's not beat around the bush: the fact that Alex Cora—who is adored by Dave Dombrowski—lost his job with the Red Sox really changed the game.

A change was expected by the Phillies. But when Cora lost his job in Boston, that changed everything.

The news broke on Saturday night… and by Sunday morning, Dombrowski (the president of baseball operations in Philly) had offered him the job with the Phillies. It was on Monday that Cora turned him down to spend time with his family in 2026.

Dave Dombrowski on trying to hire Alex Cora in Philly: “I talked to him on Sunday morning. We talked about potentially taking the job. I had told him I had really come to the conclusion that if he took it, I was going to make a change. I thought he might take it. As time went on… — Chris Cotillo (@ChrisCotillo) April 28, 2026

Following Cora's refusal, that's when the Phillies turned to Don Mattingly, who is expected to finish the season as interim manager.

Since Mattingly's boss confirmed that Cora was his first choice, it's safe to assume that the Phillies' new interim manager understands his role in all of this. He's not crazy.

Since Mattingly hasn't been the hottest candidate on the market in years and he's getting older, I think he's well aware that he's just there until someone else comes along. That could be Alex Cora this winter…

According to Ken Rosenthal, Mattingly isn't expected to be the long-term solution for the Phillies. No surprise there.

Don Mattingly isn't expected to be the long-term (multi-year) choice as manager for the Phillies, says @Ken_Rosenthal. pic.twitter.com/I4guqKqCnw — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) April 28, 2026

The Phillies, who offered Rob Thomson a chance to stay with the organization in a new role after some time off, are seeing their window of opportunity close. And for 2026, they'll be going into battle with Donnie Baseball (the father of GM Preston Mattingly).

Do you think this is the right decision?

PMLB

George Springer could return to action tomorrow.

The #BlueJays are hoping to activate George Springer tomorrow, if all goes well today. — Mitch Bannon (@MitchBannon) April 28, 2026

Kodai Senga is on the injured list, Luis Robert Jr. has lower back pain, and Juan Soto has forearm pain.

News: Juan Soto complained of forearm tightness after completing pregame defensive work on Friday. He dealt with it all weekend. An MRI today revealed no structural damage. He's going to continue to DH while receiving treatment and may return to the outfield this week. — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) April 28, 2026

Elbow: Justin Steele must stop pitching for the time being.

Justin Steele Shut Down Due To Setback https://t.co/QxBnmOgKzk pic.twitter.com/J2aP7MWR2T — MLB Trade Rumors (@mlbtraderumors) April 28, 2026

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