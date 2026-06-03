The Guardians’ commentator takes a swipe at Jazz Chisholm Jr. on air

To say the least, Jazz Chisholm Jr. loves being in the spotlight and isn't one to mince words.

The New York Yankees second baseman must have been the happiest man on earth when he got a taste of Big Apple fame, making an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

The 28-year-old took the opportunity to predict a Bombers victory in this year's World Series.

That was all it took to ruffle the feathers of some Major League Baseball figures, starting with Cleveland Guardians radio play-by-play announcer Tom Hamilton.

In fact, just yesterday (Tuesday) during the Yankees' game against the Guardians, the commentator wondered why the Bronx team's star player—who has had his share of struggles on the field this season—deserved such an honor.

Jazz Chisholm steps up to the plate. Well, he predicted the Yankees would win the World Series. He did that last night on the Jimmy Fallon Show. It's pretty impressive to be invited to the Jimmy Fallon Show with a .239 batting average.

Ouch. But well deserved, as Chisholm has been putting his foot in his mouth more often than not, all while failing to perform on the field. At least for this year.

“Pretty amazing he got on the Jimmy Fallon Show batting .239” Guardians broadcaster Tom Hamilton on Jazz Chisholm Jr. pic.twitter.com/P81XHnK41T — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) June 3, 2026

The player who will be a free agent at the end of this season is struggling this year, as evidenced by his low batting average and his 27.5% strikeout rate, which ranks among the 30 worst in all of Major League Baseball

Perhaps if he focused on his performance rather than guaranteeing a World Series run or an MVP season with 50 home runs and 50 stolen bases, things might be different.

PMLB

Aaron Judge will see a specialist.

The Yankees are sending Aaron Judge (bone bruise in right ribcage) to see a specialist for additional testing.

“It's kind of a unique spot,” Boone said. “We'll have the specialist probably look at it tomorrow and see where we're at and see how he feels with it.” — Bryan Hoch (@BryanHoch) June 3, 2026

Ouch.

Nick Castellanos opens up about the end of his time in Philly.

Nick Castellanos gets candid about messy Phillies divorce in Philly return: ‘I spoke my mind' https://t.co/SuIABwUalo pic.twitter.com/SpN45fgDh1 — New York Post Sports (@nypostsports) June 3, 2026

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