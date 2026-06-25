Passion MLB Roster Update: Week 13

As a sign that the 2026 Major League Baseball season is fast approaching, we're already six weeks away from the MLB trade deadline, and things are going to move quickly in the coming weeks.

So without further ado, here's the latest edition of Passion MLB's power rankings. Last week's rankings are shown in parentheses.

1 – Los Angeles Dodgers (1)

2 – Atlanta Braves (2)

3 – Milwaukee Brewers (3)

4 – New York Yankees (4)

Yet another example of his lack of professionalism. https://t.co/m096wXSFON https://t.co/GmyavG9UJ2 — Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) June 23, 2026

5 – Tampa Bay Rays (5)

6 – Philadelphia Phillies (7)

7 – St. Louis Cardinals (9)

8 – Seattle Mariners (8)

9 – Chicago White Sox (6)

10 – Cleveland Guardians (10)

11 – Chicago Cubs (12)

12 – Washington Nationals (13)

13 – Miami Marlins (15)

14 – Pittsburgh Pirates (11)

15 – Toronto Blue Jays (18)

16 – San Diego Padres (14)

17 – Arizona Diamondbacks (17)

18 – Sacramento Athletics (19)

19 – Texas Rangers (16)

20 – Minnesota Twins (24)

21 – Baltimore Orioles (20)

22 – Cincinnati Reds (22)

23 – Detroit Tigers (26)

24 – New York Mets (21)

It would put Bo Bichette on second base. https://t.co/xyN3KCusb2 https://t.co/lWhBtvUR3j — Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) June 24, 2026

25 – Houston Astros (23)

26 – Boston Red Sox (25)

27 – Kansas City Royals (27)

28 – Los Angeles Angels (29)

29 – San Francisco Giants (28)

30 – Colorado Rockies (30)

Created by humans, assisted by AI.