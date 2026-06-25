MLB in Brief: Marcus Semien Is Injured | A Game (Almost) Without Runs or Hits

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
MLB in Brief: Marcus Semien Is Injured | A Game (Almost) Without Runs or Hits
Credit: LWOS

Marcus Semien is injured

He's heading to the injured list the day after a game in which he committed two defensive errors.

A game with (almost) no runs and no hits

The Rays were two outs away from a no-hitter… before Carter Jensen hit a home run off Craig Kimbrel.

A Ball for the Pope

A.J. Pierzynski presented him with the ball from the final out of Game 1 of the 2005 World Series.

Who's on the hot seat?

Several executives must be feeling the heat.

A bottle of wine as a gift

Matt Chapman wanted to apologize to Zack Gelof for stepping on his hand.

Nothing has been decided

Trading David Peterson to the Cubs is not a sign that the team has given up.

Spencer Horwitz Injured

Jack Brannigan has been recalled to Pittsburgh.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.

facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share
Copied!