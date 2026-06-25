MLB in Brief: Marcus Semien Is Injured | A Game (Almost) Without Runs or Hits
Marcus Semien is injured
He's heading to the injured list the day after a game in which he committed two defensive errors.
A game with (almost) no runs and no hits
The Rays were two outs away from a no-hitter… before Carter Jensen hit a home run off Craig Kimbrel.
A Ball for the Pope
A.J. Pierzynski presented him with the ball from the final out of Game 1 of the 2005 World Series.
Who's on the hot seat?
Several executives must be feeling the heat.
A bottle of wine as a gift
Matt Chapman wanted to apologize to Zack Gelof for stepping on his hand.
Nothing has been decided
Trading David Peterson to the Cubs is not a sign that the team has given up.
Spencer Horwitz Injured
Jack Brannigan has been recalled to Pittsburgh.
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