MLB in Brief: Marcus Semien Is Injured | A Game (Almost) Without Runs or Hits

Marcus Semien is injured

He's heading to the injured list the day after a game in which he committed two defensive errors.

Marcus Semien will be placed on the injured list, according to @chelsea_janes. Semien committed two of the Mets' six errors last night as they lost their fifth straight game. pic.twitter.com/YMpvkDY7nm — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) June 25, 2026

A game with (almost) no runs and no hits

The Rays were two outs away from a no-hitter… before Carter Jensen hit a home run off Craig Kimbrel.

The Rays just lost their no-hit bid with 1 out in the 9th on this Carter Jensen homer Damn. pic.twitter.com/8oCpI5nrlR — B/R Walk-Off (@BRWalkoff) June 25, 2026

A Ball for the Pope

A.J. Pierzynski presented him with the ball from the final out of Game 1 of the 2005 World Series.

The last-out ball from Game 1 of the 2005 World Series now belongs to Pope Leo XIV, as gifted by @AJPierzynski12. pic.twitter.com/azJzXv3Ukr — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) June 25, 2026

Who's on the hot seat?

Several executives must be feeling the heat.

These MLB front-office leaders are facing intense scrutiny—and a lockout looms. Column, unlocked and free to read: https://t.co/Ufh7kSJD6f — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) June 25, 2026

A bottle of wine as a gift

Matt Chapman wanted to apologize to Zack Gelof for stepping on his hand.

Matt Chapman gifted Zack Gelof a bottle of wine after stepping on his hand, per @MartinJGallegos https://t.co/j0KVHBUQ4U — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) June 25, 2026

Nothing has been decided

Trading David Peterson to the Cubs is not a sign that the team has given up.

Trading David Peterson to the Cubs is not an indication that the Mets are in full sell mode, people familiar with their thinking said. The Mets, however, are nine games back in the wild card standings and 12 games below .500. More: https://t.co/XTEbjFVdne — Will Sammon (@WillSammon) June 25, 2026

Spencer Horwitz Injured

Jack Brannigan has been recalled to Pittsburgh.

Pirates Place Spencer Horwitz on Injured List, Recall Jack Brannigan for MLB Debut https://t.co/4IthiWhHaU pic.twitter.com/lvLaLulemL — MLB Trade Rumors (@mlbtraderumors) June 25, 2026

Created by humans, assisted by AI.