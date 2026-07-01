Tarik Skubal: The Braves Are a Team to Watch

Will Tarik Skubal be traded this summer? That's the million-dollar question everyone in Major League Baseball is asking themselves every day.

If so, we know there are several teams to watch in the race for this top-tier left-handed pitcher. That's only natural: we're talking about one of the best pitchers in MLB and a two-time Cy Young Award winner.

But who will go after him, then?

The more we read about the situation, the more one team's name keeps coming up. This time, it's Bob Nightengale's turn to float the theory that he could be headed to Atlanta.

MLB trade rumors: Tarik Skubal among 7 potential All-Stars who could soon switch teams https://t.co/E4NnPj7IuL — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) July 1, 2026

We can all agree that, even though Atlanta isn't a small market, the chances of Alex Anthopoulos signing him as a free agent this winter are slim.

But on the trade market? That's a different story, since the Braves have the resources to make a move involving the Tigers.

Since the Braves are having a strong season, this would be a great opportunity to build a solid rotation to compete with the Dodgers in the National League.

Let's be honest: the Dodgers will be tough to beat. But with Skubal, it's doable.

We can all agree that it makes sense to think a team with a better chance of signing him long-term will be hot on his heels this summer.

That said, since his agent is Scott Boras, the chances of him becoming a free agent are very high. The advantage would mainly lie in the offers they can present to him once the pitcher is a free agent.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.