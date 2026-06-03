The Red Sox’s Loss at Fenway Park: IKF and His Bizarre Explanation
Last night, the Boston Red Sox lost to the Baltimore Orioles.
What you need to know is that this was the 20th time the Red Sox have dropped a game at home. The 4-2 loss brings their home record to 9-20. No other team in the league has fewer than 10 wins and at least 20 losses at home.
Yet, on the road, the Red Sox are capable of winning games. They're playing over .500 (16-14) in other stadiums in the Manfred circuit.
So what's going on at home?
Isiah Kiner-Falefa, who isn't one to mince words (his comments against the Yankees prove it), answered the question. The problem is that his answer raised more questions than it answered.
Basically, in an interview with the media last night, he stated that the team is tight-knit on the road, but that the distractions around Fenway Park (from large groups) are at the heart of the team's struggles in Boston.
First, it's always been easier to build chemistry on the road, when the guys have more time to devote to the team. That's nothing new.
But the question people are asking is this: which groups are causing distractions for the Red Sox?
Is IKF criticizing the fans? Is he criticizing the loved ones of certain players? In any case, it's not exactly positive…
The Red Sox's season is really going off the rails, and it's a veteran's job not to add fuel to the fire in the media.
- Jesus Sanchez: the matter is settled.
- Another loss for the Blue Jays.
- Justin Verlander is on his way back.
- Kyle Harrison was excellent… especially against Rafael Devers yesterday.
- Nothing too serious regarding the setback in Garrett Crochet's recovery.
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