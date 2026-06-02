Great news about Dylan Cease

Right now, the Blue Jays have to make do without Dylan Cease in the rotation. And it shows, let's be honest.

But when will he be back?

The pitcher threw some pitches on Tuesday afternoon and also worked on his changes of direction while running.

If his hamstring holds up over the next few days, he could be in position to pitch in Buffalo on Thursday. And if all goes well, he could return to action shortly thereafter.

Dylan Cease (hamstring) threw a bullpen session on Tuesday in Atlanta. He also worked on some change-of-direction running drills. If all goes well, he'll make a rehab start with Triple-A Buffalo on Thursday; that may be all he needs before being activated. — Arden Zwelling (@ArdenZwelling) June 2, 2026

So in the best-case scenario, Cease could be the Blue Jays' starting pitcher on June 9. That wouldn't be a luxury…

If the trend continues, the Blue Jays could have another bullpen day on June 9 or 10. If Cease could pitch, that would be… ideal.

He won't be the only pitcher working in Buffalo in the coming days, though. Max Scherzer (Friday) and Shane Bieber (Saturday) will be the other club starters pitching for the Bisons this weekend.

Tommy Nance, meanwhile, will pitch out of the Bisons' bullpen on Friday. Yimi Garcia will pitch in Dunedin on Wednesday.

Buffalo Bisons' Blue Jays pitcher rehab lineup: Dylan Cease – Thursday 6:05 pm

Max Scherzer – Friday 6:05 pm

Tommy Nance – Friday Bullpen

Shane Bieber – Saturday 4:05 pm#bluejays #buffalobisons — NandyAndy (@TashAndress) June 2, 2026

Among the position players, Alejandro Kirk will be the DH on Wednesday in Dunedin. He'll need about 20 at-bats before returning.

Addison Barger is pitching and hitting in Dunedin, but he isn't playing. Lenyn Sosa has started hitting again in Florida… and Jesús Sánchez, who isn't on the injured list and was injured by a fan in Baltimore, is available for tonight's game.

Jesús Sánchez (wrist) is feeling better; he took early on-field BP and hit in the batting cages Tuesday in Atlanta. He'll be available off the bench Tuesday night. — Arden Zwelling (@ArdenZwelling) June 2, 2026

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