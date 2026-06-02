Great news about Dylan Cease
Right now, the Blue Jays have to make do without Dylan Cease in the rotation. And it shows, let's be honest.
But when will he be back?
The pitcher threw some pitches on Tuesday afternoon and also worked on his changes of direction while running.
If his hamstring holds up over the next few days, he could be in position to pitch in Buffalo on Thursday. And if all goes well, he could return to action shortly thereafter.
So in the best-case scenario, Cease could be the Blue Jays' starting pitcher on June 9. That wouldn't be a luxury…
If the trend continues, the Blue Jays could have another bullpen day on June 9 or 10. If Cease could pitch, that would be… ideal.
He won't be the only pitcher working in Buffalo in the coming days, though. Max Scherzer (Friday) and Shane Bieber (Saturday) will be the other club starters pitching for the Bisons this weekend.
Tommy Nance, meanwhile, will pitch out of the Bisons' bullpen on Friday. Yimi Garcia will pitch in Dunedin on Wednesday.
Among the position players, Alejandro Kirk will be the DH on Wednesday in Dunedin. He'll need about 20 at-bats before returning.
Addison Barger is pitching and hitting in Dunedin, but he isn't playing. Lenyn Sosa has started hitting again in Florida… and Jesús Sánchez, who isn't on the injured list and was injured by a fan in Baltimore, is available for tonight's game.
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