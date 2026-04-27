RUMOR: Marc Bergevin is reportedly interested in becoming the general manager of the Canucks

Marc Bergevin's name is once again being mentioned in rumors.

According to Irfaan Gaffar (Daily Faceoff), the former Canadiens GM has reportedly expressed interest in the general manager position in Vancouver.

An intriguing possibility, given that Bergevin has been seeking a return to a GM role ever since his departure from the Montreal Canadiens in 2021.

Because yes, since then, he has been linked to a few positions all over the NHL. We've heard his name in various rumors and seen him interviewed in a few places.

But in the end, no organization has yet given him a second chance to lead a team.

Oh, and it's worth noting that Gaffar has also linked Brad Treliving and Tom Fitzgerald to the Canucks.

Irfaan Gaffar: Re Canucks GM: I think Marc Bergevin has shown interest; I think Brad Treliving would probably be very interested; Tom Fitzgerald – DFO Rundown (4/22) — NHL Rumour Report (@NHLRumourReport) April 27, 2026

But let's get back to Marc Bergevin.

We know he's been criticized for certain decisions in Montreal, particularly regarding the development of young players and the consistency of his roster.

But in a market like Vancouver, where the pressure is very real… an experienced guy like him could still be a relatively interesting option, even if it's been a long time since he was a GM.

Bergevin knows the Canadian reality, he's capable of handling the media… and he's not afraid to make big decisions. It remains to be seen if the interest is mutual. Because ultimately, this isn't the first time Bergevin has been in the running without landing the job.

But if you keep knocking on the door, it eventually opens. Will this be the right time for the former Montreal Canadiens GM?

Only time will tell…

In a nutshell

– I like the mentality.

Jeremy Swayman on yelling at the Bruins' bench in Game 4: “We have an extremely competitive group. We all have a standard we hold ourselves to, and it wasn't met. So that was just emotion. “We've moved on now, and we have a job to do heading into Buffalo.” pic.twitter.com/6zHFKCkVLf — Conor Ryan (@ConorRyan_93) April 27, 2026

– Yeah!

Yanni Gourde has long been known as a real pest Phillip Danault can attest to that https://t.co/770StMiGES pic.twitter.com/gr9KE5JGoZ — TVA Sports (@TVASports) April 27, 2026

– Indeed.

What needs to improve for the Habs to win this war despite losing the battle last night ? pic.twitter.com/1M06eonYsy — HFTV (@HFTVSports) April 27, 2026

– Hehe.