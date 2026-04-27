RUMOR: Marc Bergevin is reportedly interested in becoming the general manager of the Canucks

Marc-Olivier Cook
RUMOR: Marc Bergevin is reportedly interested in becoming the general manager of the Canucks
Credit: Vitor Munhoz/NHLI via Getty Images

Marc Bergevin's name is once again being mentioned in rumors.

According to Irfaan Gaffar (Daily Faceoff), the former Canadiens GM has reportedly expressed interest in the general manager position in Vancouver.

An intriguing possibility, given that Bergevin has been seeking a return to a GM role ever since his departure from the Montreal Canadiens in 2021.

Because yes, since then, he has been linked to a few positions all over the NHL. We've heard his name in various rumors and seen him interviewed in a few places.

But in the end, no organization has yet given him a second chance to lead a team.

Oh, and it's worth noting that Gaffar has also linked Brad Treliving and Tom Fitzgerald to the Canucks.

But let's get back to Marc Bergevin.

We know he's been criticized for certain decisions in Montreal, particularly regarding the development of young players and the consistency of his roster.

But in a market like Vancouver, where the pressure is very real… an experienced guy like him could still be a relatively interesting option, even if it's been a long time since he was a GM.

Bergevin knows the Canadian reality, he's capable of handling the media… and he's not afraid to make big decisions. It remains to be seen if the interest is mutual. Because ultimately, this isn't the first time Bergevin has been in the running without landing the job.

But if you keep knocking on the door, it eventually opens. Will this be the right time for the former Montreal Canadiens GM?

Only time will tell…


In a nutshell

– I like the mentality.

– Yeah!

– Indeed.

– Hehe.

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