Red Sox Manager: Four Names to Keep in Mind

Yesterday, the Red Sox won the first game of the Chad Tracy era, with the interim manager at the helm.

Meanwhile, the coaches who were let go in Boston (including Jason Varitek… who reportedly wasn't offered a new contract with the organization) grabbed a bite to eat together.

Dinner in the North End for the former Red Sox coaches: pic.twitter.com/pXbl0RYlJ3 — Christopher Smith (@SmittyOnMLB) April 27, 2026

For now, it's Tracy's team. But in reality, Red Sox executives yesterday didn't rule out the possibility of the team hiring a full-time manager midseason to replace Alex Cora.

So, which names should we keep an eye on?

Obviously, Tracy shouldn't be ruled out. If he does a good job, he can give himself a significant lead over the others to secure the full-time position, without the “interim” label. He's well-liked within the organization.

But Chris Cotillo, who covers the team, has also brought up three other names. Among them? Rocco Baldelli, the former manager of the Twins from 2019 to 2025.

He doesn't necessarily believe that the connection between Craig Breslow and David Ross (they met in Chicago… and Ross is a big name in Boston) is as significant as some suggest, but it's still a name to keep in mind.

And if the Red Sox are looking for a PR move, Dustin Pedroia could be one to watch. But if he saw how Jason Varitek was sidelined, he might not want to be cannon fodder…

My guess on the likelihood of the next Red Sox full-time manager: Chad Tracy can win it with a strong showing here, but Rocco Baldelli should be squarely in the mix. I'm less bullish on the Breslow/David Ross relationship than others. Dustin Pedroia could be in play if FSG wants the PR… — Chris Cotillo (@ChrisCotillo) April 27, 2026

In fact, reading Cotillo's tweet, I really wouldn't be surprised if it comes down to Tracy and Baldelli. Especially since in another tweet, Derek Falvey (former Twins executive) was mentioned as a potential replacement for Craig Breslow, if needed.

There are starting to be quite a few connections to the Twins…

Derek Falvey — Chris Cotillo (@ChrisCotillo) April 27, 2026

PMLB

Jasson Dominguez is back up.

Yankees calling up Jasson Dominguez as Giancarlo Stanton looks headed for the IL https://t.co/i8369E2JD1 pic.twitter.com/UwMc2S2NCp — New York Post Sports (@nypostsports) April 27, 2026

Russell Wilson came out for a turn at bat at the Savannah Bananas game.

Russell Wilson joined the Savannah Bananas for an at-bat at Yankee Stadium @BananaBall_ pic.twitter.com/gUvxcQ5BPN — The Athletic NFL (@TheAthleticNFL) April 27, 2026

The Mets lost twice yesterday. Tommy Pham was designated for assignment, and Austin Slater was signed.

Bo Bichette sat by himself in the Mets' dugout for several minutes after they were swept by the Rockies pic.twitter.com/s9ChYkS1Oz — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) April 27, 2026

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