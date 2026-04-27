Nikita Kucherov: The guys at HFTV have found a way to make fun of his falls

Nikita Kucherov, as we know, isn't exactly the most popular player in Montreal these days. The Lightning forward, who has a history of taunting Montreal fans, clearly hasn't won back the fans' favor since the start of the series.

And yesterday, things reached a new level after a double-minor penalty by Jake Evans. We saw the Russian take quite a while to get back up… but manage to return quickly while his team was on the power play.

In the eyes of many, Kucherov faked his fall (even though Evans's move, in itself, warranted a penalty).

Jake Evans shoves Nikita Kucherov, putting the Lightning on a 5-on-3. pic.twitter.com/LLXL46VuRq — Montreal Hockey Now (@MTLhockeynow) April 27, 2026

And of course, the guys at HFTV took advantage of the situation to taunt the Russian. Last night, they made sure to bring out the stretcher to tend to him… in the form of a mannequin with a photo of the Russian pasted to its face.

They took the situation seriously, like…

Luckily Kucherov had the help of Montreal's finest paramedics after his “scary” falls last night pic.twitter.com/A0CHNXfCgw — HFTV (@HFTVSports) April 27, 2026

We know that these two guys have been pulling off some really great pranks since the start of the series. They notably brought 5,000 red towels to Tampa Bay to storm the Lightning's arena, but they also played a trick on the team's players by having them sign a jersey that read “Habs in 4.”

The guys have taken things up a notch on the sidelines of the playoffs, hehe.

Clearly, the rivalry between the Habs and the Lightning is very much alive on the ice. But we have to give credit to the guys at HFTV for bringing that rivalry to life off the ice… and doing it in a humorous way.

Hats off to you guys.

In a nutshell

– Speaking of the Lightning.

Tampa Bay Lightning | Four observations on a team that has adapted https://t.co/mgmWwCDaNc — La Presse Sports (@LaPresse_Sports) April 27, 2026

– Oh, really?

He's already attended a game at the Olympic Stadium. The 1994 strike really hurt him. https://t.co/9hexeAY4xG — Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) April 27, 2026

– Interesting.

Elliotte Friedman: I believe the Maple Leafs are waiting to see Mats Sundin's answer on how involved he's willing to be [in management]; I think the answer to that question could shape how their front office looks – Donnie & Dhali (4/27) — NHL Rumour Report (@NHLRumourReport) April 28, 2026

– Makes sense.

Veteran Jeffrey Viel says his phone has been ringing off the hook after scoring big playoff goals in the last two games for the Anaheim Ducks: “I'm getting a lot of texts. It's been great. It's an awesome experience, obviously. Living in the moment.” pic.twitter.com/cySI05tezB — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) April 27, 2026

– One to watch.