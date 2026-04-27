MLB in Brief: Mark DeRosa Praises Ernie Clement | Red Sox Roster Moves

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
MLB in Brief: Mark DeRosa Praises Ernie Clement | Red Sox Roster Moves
Credit: The Sporting News

Mark DeRosa praises Ernie Clement

He'll do anything for the team.

Who are the next up-and-coming managers?

A few names to keep in mind.

Red Sox Changes

José David Flores is the Boston Red Sox's bench coach.

Paul DeJong wants out of his contract

If he isn't called up by the Yankees, he'll want to evaluate his options.

The solution?

Is Louis Varland the team's closer?

Talking Points 101

The Yankees have figured it out with their new alternate uniform.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.

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