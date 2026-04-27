MLB in Brief: Mark DeRosa Praises Ernie Clement | Red Sox Roster Moves

Mark DeRosa praises Ernie Clement

He'll do anything for the team.

Mark DeRosa on @MLBNetwork this morning on Ernie Clement : “One of the coolest guys I've ever been around. Willing to do anything for the team.” — Brandon Wile (@Brandon_N_Wile) April 27, 2026

Who are the next up-and-coming managers?

A few names to keep in mind.

It's firing season in MLB. We surveyed our staff and people in the game for managerial candidates to watch in the next cycle—either now, or when full-time jobs open up after the season. Free to read: https://t.co/gT8pHfkO5k — The Athletic MLB (@TheAthleticMLB) April 27, 2026

Red Sox Changes

José David Flores is the Boston Red Sox's bench coach.

Official from the club: José David Flores will serve as Interim Bench Coach. Pablo Cabrera has been named Interim First Base Coach/Outfield Instructor. Jack Simonetty has been named Interim Hitting Assistant. — Chris Cotillo (@ChrisCotillo) April 27, 2026

Paul DeJong wants out of his contract

If he isn't called up by the Yankees, he'll want to evaluate his options.

Paul DeJong notified the Yankees that he plans to opt out at the end of the month if not promoted — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) April 27, 2026

The solution?

Is Louis Varland the team's closer?

Thanks to Louis Varland's weekend performance, the Blue Jays may have found a solution at closer. @bnicholsonsmith looks at that and more in his latest notebook. https://t.co/zQ6gXyWlhA — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) April 27, 2026

Talking Points 101

The Yankees have figured it out with their new alternate uniform.

Sure, the Yankees' alternate jerseys are boring — the inverse of their road grays. But that's actually the point. Why? “Protect the brand at all costs.” READ: https://t.co/wrpG7MqyO4 — Brendan Kuty (@BrendanKutyNJ) April 27, 2026

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