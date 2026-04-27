Juan Soto comes to Carlos Mendoza’s defense

The New York Mets' downward spiral continued this weekend as the Big Apple's representatives suffered an embarrassing sweep at the hands of the Colorado Rockies. The Mets now have a record of nine wins and 19 losses, and if things don't turn around soon, manager Carlos Mendoza could be on the hot seat.

Juan Soto, however, doesn't see it that way. In fact, after the game, the Dominican player came to his manager's defense.

As players, we have to perform. It's not Mendy's fault, nor is it David Stearns' fault. They've put together a great team, and it's up to us to go out and perform. I don't think he's done anything wrong; I think he's doing an excellent job as manager. He's putting the pieces in the right places. We didn't succeed, but it's not his fault at all.

Admittedly, Soto isn't wrong, and the Mets players need to do more—starting with himself, who has recorded just three hits in fifteen at-bats since returning from the injured list.

“This is not Mendy's fault or David's fault. They put a great team together. We have to be the ones that will go out there and perform. This is not [Carlos Mendoza's] fault at all.” – Juan Soto pic.twitter.com/iEIxKvQWyI — SNY (@SNYtv) April 26, 2026

But with Mendoza already starting the 2026 season on thin ice after the club overhauled its coaching staff last year following their late-season collapse, his time is running out.

Not to mention that the league has been abuzz since the Boston Red Sox's surprise firing of manager Alex Cora, and that he could be a great option to turn things around in Queens.

Soto's vote of confidence is significant and could be enough to buy Mendoza a little more time, but the only real way to secure his job is to start winning—and to do so quickly.

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