We’re starting to see the real Kazuma Okamoto

When the Toronto Blue Jays acquired Kazuma Okamoto this winter, it was clear he wouldn't be able to replace Bo Bichette on his own. Still, expectations were high that he would make a significant impact on the Blue Jays' lineup.

And that wasn't quite the case during the first few weeks of the 2026 season, as the Japanese slugger posted a .237 batting average with a .743 OPS over his first 25 games. Nothing to write home about.

However, over the past week, Okamoto seems to be becoming the player the Jays hoped to see when they signed him to a four-year, $60 million contract.

In fact, over his last seven games, Okamoto has a .375 batting average with three home runs, seven RBIs, and a slugging percentage of .792. Not to mention his two multi-hit games and home runs against the Cleveland Guardians.

When Kazuma Okamoto really commits to a swing, it's just so damn pretty. #BlueJays pic.twitter.com/KAkcvPLs9r — Keegan Matheson (@KeeganMatheson) April 25, 2026

Furthermore, his on-base percentage of .483 during this stretch proves he has improved his discipline at the plate, which had been his biggest weakness since arriving in North America.

And the Blue Jays will desperately need their star player in top form, given that they have no fewer than twelve players on the injured list. With a record of eleven wins against fifteen losses and languishing at the bottom of the American League East, the Jays need a spark right now.

And that spark might just come from Japan. Okamoto could turn the tide and take some pressure off Vladimir Guerrero Jr., while bringing the much-needed power to Toronto's middle of the lineup.

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