Pete Alonso avoided disaster by not signing with Boston

Last year, Pete Alonso decided to stay in New York for the time being. Since he was leaving anyway, he might as well go for the Mets' franchise home run record, even if he didn't get the long-term contract he wanted.

But looking ahead to the 2026 season, when it became clear he was going to sign a long-term deal and that wasn't a plan the Mets were interested in, it was obvious he was on his way out.

He was quickly linked to the Red Sox. The team needed a first baseman, and the options weren't endless for Alonso.

Alonso wanted to sign with Boston, but the team clearly didn't put the right offer on the table to convince him to sign. But their division rivals (the Orioles) did.

But aside from the money, why did he end up in Baltimore, then?

Alonso says he has a lot of respect for the Red Sox, but that the Orioles were a better fit for what he was looking for. He believes the ownership in Maryland wants to do great things.

“Pete Alonso said he had a Zoom meeting with the Red Sox and then met in person at the Winter Meetings. He said he has nothing but respect for the Sox but that the Orioles were a better fit. He believes the ownership wants to do great things .”–@BGlobeSports pic.twitter.com/fTQqWkwrBm — Matthew Crory (@matthewcrory) April 25, 2026

Alonso didn't exactly sign with an MLB powerhouse or a big-market team. That said, the Orioles are off to a better start than the Red Sox, who had an absolutely disastrous April.

He likely avoided the worst by choosing Baltimore. Things change so quickly that we might be saying the opposite in two years… but since we can't predict the future, we'll just comment on what we see right now.

Right now, with the firing of Alex Cora and several of his assistants still a hot topic, the way the Red Sox are running their organization is getting people talking for all the wrong reasons.

The guys who are in town are going to find 2026 a long year… and that doesn't include Alonso, who didn't sign with Boston.

PMLB

Speaking of the Red Sox: they won today.

Chad Tracy recounts a whirlwind weekend: a surprise phone call, a sleepless night, and his first MLB winhttps://t.co/gNuOCtBla7 — Sean McAdam (@Sean_McAdam) April 26, 2026

Astros: Is the manager getting a vote of confidence… or a kiss of death?

From his suite overlooking Daikin Park, Astros GM Dana Brown backed manager Joe Espada on Sunday morning amid the team's 11-18 start. “I can't start pointing the finger at Joe because we're walking a ton of guys and we're banged up.” – https://t.co/OTydlzDEsp — Chandler Rome (@Chandler_Rome) April 26, 2026

Luis Gil in the minors.

Yankees swiftly option Luis Gil to Triple-A after ugly performance https://t.co/MEzM7dx4Hp pic.twitter.com/LGphuvQdQu — New York Post Sports (@nypostsports) April 26, 2026

That's quite a few strikeouts.

Aroldis Chapman now has 1,341 career strikeouts, passing Goose Gossage for second place in MLB history among relievers. Hoyt Wilhelm holds the all-time record with 1,363 pic.twitter.com/ovKmuqu80M — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) April 26, 2026

Another save for Louis Varland.

Louis Varland records back-to-back saves; Jeff Hoffman gets the hold after pitching a scoreless 8th inning — Brandon Wile (@Brandon_N_Wile) April 26, 2026

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