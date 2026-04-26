MLB in Brief: Jordan Romano DFA | “Craig Breslow’s Lineup”

Jordan Romano DFA

The Angels have given up on him.

The Angels DFA'd Jordan Romano. He's recorded 4 saves but also has a 10.13 ERA https://t.co/QItIkNbVkS — Brandon Wile (@Brandon_N_Wile) April 26, 2026

Jose Berrios feels ready

Physically, he could return to the Majors. He'll pitch in Triple-A on Tuesday, and the club will decide.

Jose Berrios says he'll leave it to the Blue Jays' front office and coaching staff to determine when he returns to the MLB level, but says, “Physically, I've been feeling great.” He's scheduled to throw 70–75 pitches in AAA on Tuesday, after which he could be ready for MLB if the outing goes well. — Ben Nicholson-Smith (@bnicholsonsmith) April 26, 2026

Tatsuya Imai in AA on Tuesday

He's making progress.

Tatsuya Imai will make a minor-league rehab start on Tuesday with Double-A Corpus Christi, Joe Espada said. — Chandler Rome (@Chandler_Rome) April 26, 2026

Nice gesture

Junior Caminero took advantage of a day off to watch some young kids play ball and buy them pizza.

With a rare day off at home, #Rays Junior Caminero went to a baseball game on Thursday—watching middle school-aged kids play, taking photos and signing autographs, then buying them all pizza. “He's very special,” said Nicole Gabriel, who arranged the visit. https://t.co/XYC8bZQ03w — Marc Topkin (@TBTimes_Rays) April 26, 2026

“Craig Breslow's Lineup”

He must be feeling pretty confident with an interim manager at the helm. That's what Buster Olney thinks.

*Craig Breslow's first lineup card. — Buster Olney (@Buster_ESPN) April 26, 2026

Seven years ago

Vladdy made his Major League debut.

Seven years ago today, a rookie named Vladimir Guerrero Jr. made his @MLB debut pic.twitter.com/G3MYOsiZR6 — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) April 26, 2026

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