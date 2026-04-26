MLB in Brief: Jordan Romano DFA | “Craig Breslow’s Lineup”

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
MLB in Brief: Jordan Romano DFA | “Craig Breslow’s Lineup”
Credit: X

Jordan Romano DFA

The Angels have given up on him.

Jose Berrios feels ready

Physically, he could return to the Majors. He'll pitch in Triple-A on Tuesday, and the club will decide.

Tatsuya Imai in AA on Tuesday

He's making progress.

Nice gesture

Junior Caminero took advantage of a day off to watch some young kids play ball and buy them pizza.

“Craig Breslow's Lineup”

He must be feeling pretty confident with an interim manager at the helm. That's what Buster Olney thinks.

Seven years ago

Vladdy made his Major League debut.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.

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